I snuck away for a soak this week. On Thursday morning, after a couple hours of work followed by navigating the school drop-off line, I picked up a dear friend and we hightailed it to the hot pools in Lava. As we drove by Century High School on the interstate, I recalled being there a week and a half ago at the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 special meeting held on Sept. 28. This weekday getaway was, in part, spurred by my attendance at that meeting almost two weeks ago, and how I’m still trying to process it all.
That special meeting was the third of three school board meetings held in late September. During the first regularly scheduled monthly board meeting on Sept. 21, the Board of Trustees voted to adopt the “Roadmap” and implement a K-12 mask mandate. That agenda item had been labeled “Proposed PCSD25 Roadmap for 2021-22 (Action).” After the mask mandate decision was announced, community members leveraged complaints that it was not clear that a mask mandate was included as part of that agenda item and, therefore, that meeting violated Idaho Open Meeting Law.
On Sept. 24, the Board of Trustees convened a special meeting to address those complaints. At that time the board voted unanimously to declare the previous action regarding the roadmap adoption and mask mandate null and void and a future meeting was announced for Sept. 28. That same and now lone agenda item’s new title was, “Special Meeting to Consider Adopting the PCSD25 Roadmap for the 2021-22 School Year, Inclusive of Masks/Face Coverings and/or Other Covid-19 Mitigation Strategies.”
Between the Sept. 21 regular school board meeting and the Sept. 28 special meeting, opponents of a mask mandate organized, strategized and vocalized their opinions all over social media and in the form of formal communication to the school district and trustees. In light of social media rumblings and recent media coverage of all of this, I knew that protesters would be on hand at the special meeting. I decided I wanted my family to attend, not just to show our support for educators and decision-makers, but also to put myself in the company of people who are thinking so differently from me. I needed to see their anger, fears and frustration for myself rather than just read about it online.
That meeting, which can be viewed online at the district’s YouTube channel and accessed through their Facebook page, was somethin’. I keep recalling the principal who talked about their inability to enforce a mandate because of the number of parents who are sending their kids to school with explicit instructions of defiance. I saw that defiance in the parents who continued to cheer, whoop and holler after testimony they agreed with in spite of the board chair’s requests to refrain from such outbursts.
Only two students offered verbal testimony. Both of them spoke in support of a mask mandate. The second student, a debater from Poky who is a friend of our son’s, was composed, well-reasoned and vulnerable in his testimony. Members of the crowd jeered and booed him. I know that only a handful in attendance interrupted the student, but the actions of a few will forge the impression of the collective, and I just can’t shake my impressions of that collective.
Part of that collective opposing a mask mandate were David Worley, Clayton Armstrong, Deanna Judy and Angie Oliver. Mr. Worley is running for mayor of Pocatello and the other three are on the upcoming ballot for the school board. The sheer number of people in attendance with signs and American flags indicated that the effort to oppose a mask mandate was organized and orchestrated. With these four people running for positions of leadership, I find myself holding them accountable for the bad behavior I witnessed. Is this fair of me?
For Worley, Armstrong, Judy and Oliver, I wonder… did they speak to supporters beforehand to emphasize tact and respect? Do they feel tact and respect is important at public meetings? Did they consider canvassing the room to ask like-minded folks to tone it down? Did they think to tell those in their camp, “Please do not boo a student if they voice a position that we disagree with”?
These four running for office in Pocatello have been visible and outspoken on social media, but I’m left thinking they didn’t do any of these things before that last school board meeting, or if they did, they were dismissed. The other option is that they were in full support of the outbursts and lack of decorum. All of these scenarios are problematic and show leadership lacking. If elected, can we presume they would be fine with the same behavior directed toward them?
Billie Johnson of Pocatello holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering and a master’s degree in business from Idaho State University. She is an engineer and community volunteer who relishes hiking and biking the mountains of Southeast Idaho.