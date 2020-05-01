Idaho State University has a class on leadership, but aside from one obvious leadership skill — communication, itself — the definition of leadership may contain many aspects. Perhaps it is like the Supreme Court’s definition of pornography: They couldn’t really define it but knew it when they saw it.
There are obvious qualities for leadership: knowledge of the issue, knowledge of the opposition, creativity, problem-solving skills, interpersonal skills and, one trait I feel is essential, the ability to persuade others. Some leaders are simply magnetic. That can also be dangerous when their rhetorical power is used for harm. Adolph Hitler is the classic example of what Max Weber called “charisma,” or the power to persuade millions.
We need great leaders in a time of crisis.
Doris Kearns Goodwin has a new book out, "Leadership in Turbulent Times," that examines four United States presidents: Abraham Lincoln, the two Roosevelts — Teddy and Franklin — and Lyndon Johnson. Recently she discussed her book with Guardian writer, David Smith. Goodwin’s book examines the presidents and their skills at transformational crisis management, turnaround and visionary leadership, but she enlivens the book with fascinating details and funny anecdotes. Goodwin spent a lot of time with Lyndon Johnson, the only one of the four who would not relax as Lincoln did at the theater.
All were very different men but all wanted to be held in high esteem and all had an essential quality Goodwin admires: empathy. A narcissistic leader is closer to a dictator or a Roman Emperor than a champion of the people and their well-being.
Goodwin has an interesting take on the fact America has a celebrity culture that is intertwined with the political machine. How else do we explain Bernie Sanders’ recent exchange with rapper Cardi B that lit up the internet and made national news? I have nothing against celebrity musicians, of course, and it is foolish to ignore the power of pop art, but a celebrity is not necessarily a counselor or leader. We have a celebrity in the White House.
Doris Kearns Goodwin notes President Donald Trump’s lack of empathy and his need to attack opponents. When David Smith asked which of her book’s four presidents would be best suited to the present, Goodwin quickly named one: Theodore Roosevelt, who dominated the White House from 1901 to 1909. The reason for this is that Teddy Roosevelt was a fiery combative man but armed with facts. “He was known for his blistering language at times: he could fight fire with fire. He would be absolutely able to be in the Twitterverse world,” Goodwin said.
I am one of those Never Trumpers and have always dreaded that moment when a real crisis would emerge that demanded a visionary leader. A crisis in the form of a virus has arrived and President Trump is not the leader we need. Ironically, in passing much responsibility to the states, some governors have shown brilliant leadership skills, particularly Andrew Cuomo of New York.
In her discussion with David Smith, Goodwin did see some hope for future leaders.
“What is encouraging now is the signs of activism," she said. "More women are running for office than ever before. People of different professions are running: doctors and teachers and lawyers and probably more businessmen.”
Of course, Doris Kearns Goodwin’s book does single out four men.
“Somehow men are more willing to just somehow say early on, ‘I’m a leader.’ Women will take responsibility for things and that is a mark of leadership and it has to be recognized that they should say that’s what making me a leader," she said. "I think it’s going to happen but I hope it’s not 200 years from now before some historian is writing about four women.”
That “is a target for my imagination,” said Goodwin.
I certainly hope some new leader with empathy and vision will emerge, and soon.
Michael Corrigan of Pocatello is a San Francisco native and a retired Idaho State University English and speech communication instructor. He studied screenwriting at the American Film Institute and has authored seven books, many about the Irish American experience.