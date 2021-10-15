Laurel and Hardy, Abbott and Costello were great comedy duos in which one played the straight guy and the other his wacky partner. Idaho’s Gov. Brad Little and Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin at times appear to perform a similar act.
Until McGeachin held the office, I did not know that the primary duty of the Idaho lieutenant governor is to sneak into the Capitol and declare new laws while the governor is away. All the while knowing darn well that the governor will overturn the laws as soon as he arrives home.
It’s like Abbott and Costello’s “Who’s on first?” routine except Little and McGeachin play “Who’s in charge?”
But we should have known what we were getting back in 2018 with a politician whose website features a “Gun Owners for McGeachin Deluxe Camo Cap w/Barbed Wire Embroidery” on sale for $50!
The governor has implied that he and McGeachin are not communicating much, if at all. Which is a good thing because, if they did talk, Little may return from a trip sometime, confront McGeachin after she has pulled her shenanigans while he was gone, and, like Ralph Kramden on "The Honeymooners," exclaim, "One of these days, Janice — pow! Right in the kisser!” All in wholesome fun, of course.
The Little and McGeachin “Who’s in charge?” shtick would be funny if individually they did not do or say things so positively worrisome.
For instance, a year ago McGeachin famously appeared in an Idaho Freedom Foundation video wielding a gun and Bible and stated that “a pandemic may or may not be occurring.” Sure, it was funny at the time since it was so patently absurd, but not so funny a year later after more than 3,000 Idahoans have died from the pandemic.
Around that same time, McGeachin was looking to spend $17 million in federal COVID-19 aid money to purchase two “walk-through disinfectant cubes.” Perhaps that was simply a case of her watching too many old "Star Trek" episodes and thinking that the “Beam me up, Scotty” transporter really existed. About all we could do in response was shake our heads and chuckle.
But then when you also consider that McGeachin accepted federal funds for her businesses while telling Idahoans to reject federal economic relief during the pandemic, well, her act isn’t quite so funny anymore.
However, the move that really put McGeachin into the realm of dada politics was her creation of an Education Task Force that she said was necessary to "protect our young people from the scourge of critical race theory, socialism, communism and Marxism."
The task force’s findings? Not even a teeny-weeny bit of Marxist mischief in the schools.
Gov. Brad Little opened the door for McGeachin’s latest round of rogue executive orders by heading for Texas to join fellow Republican governors as they brainstormed the border situation because, you know, take one step south of Twin Falls and you’re in Mexico!
In other words, Little was doing a little political grandstanding while he accused McGeachin of political grandstanding — how fun!
Gov. Little said he went to Texas because he feels that his state’s meth and fentanyl problems are a result of the loose border with Mexico. His implication is that illegal drugs are flowing into the U.S. including Idaho because of a porous border that lacks security.
If that were true, fine. It’s just that the governor could have saved time, money and embarrassment by staying home and doing a little research. But then, of course, he would have missed a boat ride on the Rio Grande.
The real kicker about Little’s Texas trip is that the facts do not support his explanation of the Idaho drug problem.
It would have been much simpler if Little and his GOP colleagues had asked an expert on the illegal drug transport business — someone like Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the Mexican drug lord.
Guzman and other drug cartel members testified after their arrest in 2016 that they ship all illegal drugs into the U.S. by way of border ports of entry using cars, trucks and trains.
As far as completing the border wall, as recommended by the GOP governors, forget it. If smugglers opt to bypass the ports of entry, they use tunnels, planes and drones to ship drugs across the border, not burros. And they’re certainly not swimming the Rio Grande!
Oh, and they use the internet, too — a lot!
Employing over 100 sites on the dark web to take orders, smugglers ship tens of thousands of pounds of drugs across the border annually through FedEx, DHL or U.S. Postal Service!
In addition, Sen. Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican, said at a 2018 congressional hearing, “The vast majority of illegal fentanyl is purchased online from labs in China and then shipped to the United States through the mail.” Perhaps Little and his group should take a boat ride on the Yangtze.
So, now that they know the truth regarding how fentanyl and meth are reaching the state, Gov. Little and Lt. Gov. McGeachin should put their heads together, instead of knocking heads, and figure out why there is such a demand for the drugs in Idaho in the first place.
