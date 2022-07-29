Mike Murphy

Trust me, I would never take one step in the direction of Las Vegas during the summer if it weren’t absolutely necessary. But kids’ wedding plans can force one to do the unthinkable.

The trip south got off to an ominous start. While driving through Salt Lake City, I spotted a billboard which asked, “Where are you going, Heaven or Hell?” As we continued driving, the elevation kept dropping, and the temperature rose to well over 100 degrees, so the answer to that question slowly became obvious.