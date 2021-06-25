Know your size. This, with a few variations on the theme, is wisdom that comes from climbing, skiing and motorcycling — where knowing your size is a great advantage if you want to live to be old.
When I was spending a lot of time in Yosemite Valley (a magnet to people who don't know their size) we used to observe, with a mixture of fascination and horror, groups of obviously inexperienced climbers throwing themselves, like kamikazes, at technically difficult and dangerous routes that were way over their heads (no pun intended). Rescues were far more common than they should have been. Deaths, too.
Knowing one's size is a prescription, albeit an uncommon one, that applies beyond these activities. Not knowing one's size used to be the hallmark of those suffering from Dunning-Kruger. That, I could handle. The problem is that these days not knowing one's size seems to be a growing trend in the professional and expert ranks as well.
Most of the academics, doctors, scientists, lawyers and other professionals who constitute the expert class are experts in very specific areas. Professionals, though generally well-educated and often very bright, are actual experts in narrow realms. In physics alone, there are hundreds of sub disciplines with intense and narrow focus that are largely impenetrable to other physicists outside of those fields.
There's a whimsical tale of Albert Einstein walking out of a conference while shaking his head in despair. When asked what was wrong, he replied, “I just listened to 10 talks and I only understood four of them.”
The joke is that no one else understood any of them. That's the way that science often works.
Since 2016, no profession has taken a hit like the media. Nielsen ratings for the first six months of 2021 indicate that cable TV news, in particular, is in a nosedive. CNN has lost nearly 70 percent, by some measures, of their audience. Other news outlets across the spectrum are dealing with double digit-declines in viewers and readers.
The media did this to themselves. It is nearly impossible anymore to find a single authoritative source for news. Virtually every major outlet in any media — TV, newspapers or periodicals — calls balls and strikes differently for the left and the right. I'm evidently far from alone in being fed up with this.
When I read newspapers or, less frequently, watch TV news, I check sources. I also review other stories by the same reporters to check for accuracy and bias. It's a revealing exercise, but quite time consuming. Not everyone has 90 minutes a day just to decipher the news.
The shame of this is, of course, that you shouldn't have to. Worse, it's a bit difficult to argue that the media has some things right, like the outcome of the last presidential election, when critics can point to any number of things that they clearly don't have right.
Nonetheless I have hope for the media. The response to “yellow journalism” was the likes of Edward R. Murrow. Good journalists are still out there; they're just having difficulty finding large audiences. But that migration is underway. In the fullness of time, I think that journalism will be fine.
At least it's difficult to imagine it being any worse than it is now.
The hit that science has recently taken may be more difficult to fix. My generally optimistic view of the future has been dimmed by the degree to which science and politics have become intertwined. Much to the detriment of science.
It's generally been the case, in my experience anyway, that most scientists leaned left. But that inclination generally stopped at the lab door. Not always, especially in the social and behavioral sciences, but generally. These days this no longer appears to be the case. If Donald Trump had expressed some admiration for how well gravity works, I'm reasonably sure that a portion of the physics community would have immediately abandoned the Standard Model.
Gravitons? We don't need no stinking gravitons.
Right now I, like many of you, don't much trust the experts that the media rolls out, including scientists, unless I'm able to independently verify that they are actually knowledgeable in the field in which they are offering an expert opinion and have a reliable track record in making correct public statements. Way too many experts, including scientists, got way out over their skis during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. In most cases these are people who should have known better. There ought to be a lot of red faces out there right now (though I doubt that there are).
Embarrassment is a pretty small price to pay for not knowing your size when the stakes were so high. I've seen worse.
It's almost never the case that any single person or entity is imbued with all of the knowledge about something as complex as a pandemic. To get a handle of something like this you need more than just immunologists or virologists. You need MDs, pharmacologists, respiratory specialists, cardiologists, emergency treatment specialists, statisticians, linguists, cultural experts, political experts, data scientists, communication specialists, legal experts and other professionals from across the spectrum. You need these people working together as cohesive units toward a scientific resolution, not toward an ideological goal.
In the case of COVID-19, we got way more of the latter than the former. Instead of facts and ideas with merit, we got group-think that was promulgated along with forced compliance by the media and social media companies. Qualified, respectable scientists and other experts who offered opinions other than those sanctioned by this cabal were labeled as conspiracy theorists or cranks.
None of this was helpful.
I think that this all comes down to one thing: way too many professionals, people who are supposed to know better, were unable to separate their disdain for anything Trump from their work. If Trump supported something it had to be wrong. That's not a small error in judgment — especially given the stakes in this pandemic.
Scientists, like the media, did this to themselves. Not all of them, or even most of them, but enough to give science a black eye. And just like the media it's going to take a while before science can earn back the public's trust. I think that it will happen, but not without some reckoning.
Know your size.
Associated Press and Idaho Press Club award-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer, consultant and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time with family, riding mountain bikes and motorcycles and playing guitars. His video blog, “Howlin’ at the Moon in ii-V-I,” may be found at facebook.com/HowlinattheMoonin251 and on YouTube at bit.ly/2SN745k.