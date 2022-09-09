We all saw it for ourselves in living color, unless you watched it on color-softened, fake news CNN. President Joe Biden delivered the Democratic Party’s 2022 campaign kick off speech in Philadelphia like a marionette on a string. He waved his angry fists in well-rehearsed movements. He spoke with the required inflection in his voice without the creepy whispers. President Biden was out there on stage like a sock puppet repeating words he didn’t write, speaking with emotion he didn’t feel, while accusing people he doesn’t know or understand of being a danger to the soul of America.
What you actually saw and heard was the voice and fear of Joe’s handlers hiding behind the curtain of the Presidential Seal. We should neither credit nor blame President Biden for this Philadelphia performance. Someone was pulling Joe Biden’s strings. President Biden wasn't actually there in a significant way.
We know this because in his lucid moments President Biden often tells us he’s not his own man. Biden pitifully acknowledges that he’s been told when to leave the podium, turn his back and walk away. Forbidden by his handlers to reply to questions, President Biden has lost his freedom of speech like a conservative locked out of Twitter. But somehow enough neurons still fire to remind Biden that as the leader of his party and as the Head of State he has an obligation to talk to the public about the topics of the day. It’s a sad thing to watch Joe Biden as he sheepishly apologizes time and time again for being handled into silence.
We know it wasn’t President Joe Biden speaking in Philadelphia because the most powerful man in the world doesn't let someone in a bunny suit tell him with whom he may speak or where he may walk. The actual top executive in the land doesn’t use note cards to tell him which reporters to call upon, when to sit and when to stand. The real leader of the free world doesn’t repeatedly try to shake hands with an imaginary, what? … rabbit?, nurse? … Who knows what he imagines he sees.
We know it wasn’t Joe Biden at the podium because if he were actually “there” mentally he’d never have given such a politically damaging speech. President Biden, in his day, read, delivered and plagiarized enough good speeches to know how the one he gave in Philadelphia would be received by most Americans. It was an advertising gift to the Republican Party.
No alert politician with Joe Biden’s experience could fail to see the disturbing similarities between the evil, but effective public speakers of the 30’s and 40’s and the Philadelphia speech’s venue, staging and content. All this plus the delivery style his coaches drilled into him would make the similarities all the more obvious. If Joe Biden were really “there,” he would have recognized the imminent disaster and made some changes.
But Joe Biden is not really “there” any more. So what did those hiding behind the Presidential Seal tell us in this speech though their mouthpiece, Joe Biden? Well, overall I’d have to say they are terrified of losing their soul. Opps, scratch that, I meant to say they are terrified of losing control.
Even though the “soul of America'' was tossed about in the speech a few times I seriously doubt any of those pulling Joe Biden’s strings have a working definition of the word, “soul” in any theological or philosophical sense. There is no deity other than dictatorial power in the soul (dang, I did it again), I meant to say in the control the left worships.
Now “Control” is something the authoritarian, progressive left understands perfectly. They cherish it. We can see it in their COVID mandates. It’s apparent in the way the Democrats use all the three-letter agencies to attack political rivals. Using cooperative social media censorship to stifle resistance the Democrats have moved beyond control over your body (vaccination and closure mandates) and control over your wallet (Bidenflation, Biden oil and 87,000 new IRS agents) all the way to mind control. Think how much woke control the left has to apply to force intelligent, well educated people to publicly say they don’t know what a woman is.
Thinking about words and their definition, one new, puzzling term came up in the Philadelphia speech.
What exactly is a Republican semi-fascist? Is that better or worse than a deplorable? I’m sure we’d all like to know. But we already know. It’s whatever the elite Animal Farm pigs hiding in the White House or Delaware say it is. You just have to read the Democratic Party memo of the day to know if it’s two or four legs “bad” today.
As in the story, Animal Farm, those who control President Biden can change yesterday’s deeply held doctrine overnight depending on the polls. It must be nice to be able to walk back anything when your press is always ready to give you another mulligan. President Biden was told to flip 180 degrees in less than a day from, “MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic” to “I don’t consider any Trump supporter a threat to the country.” Again, none of this is from the real Joe Biden. He’s long gone, but it shows that those in control aren’t even very good political propagandists.
The progressive Democrats are terrific at telling everyone else how they should live and what’s right and wrong, e.g. their correct priorities versus yours. Like where to set your thermostat, what kind of car to drive, who should raise your kids, etc.; it’s their control thing. What the Democratic Party can’t do is campaign on their record. I could go over all the Biden/Harris administration's failures, humiliations and missteps, but polls say at least 78 percent of you already know the list all too well.
So all that’s left (pun absolutely intended) for the Democrats is to vilify MAGA as an idea, as a movement and as a fact. That’s mostly all you heard in Philadelphia. The literal meaning of the words “Make America Great Again” are hard to campaign against, so it all comes down to “Orange Man Bad.” That’s a tough sell given the contrast of Trump’s presidential successes (e.g. bouncing back economy, no wars, subdued global enemies, middle east treaties, sound money, an actual border, etc.) versus Biden’s failures.
Sure, Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) absolutely motivates the devoted left; however, it’s a weak party platform if you hope to appeal to the inflation distressed majority. Granted it worked in 2020, but after two years of uber-green, woke punishment from Biden/Harris is shouting “Orange Man Bad” over and over enough to get Democrats through the door and into the capital in 2022?
During the speech President Biden spoke of opening doors. Is he really at the door of the capital? “Knock, knock; who’s there?” Let’s go see.
Nope, Joe Biden’s not “there” in any meaningful sense of the word. Just as well, with his dismal approval numbers he can’t open doors for anyone anyway. Democratic candidates don’t even want to be seen with him. His minders aren't going to open any doors for the Democrats either. They won’t even show their faces.
So it looks like an elected crowd of bright “semi-fascist” will soon be opening the doors and walking into the capital. Ironic isn't it.
Finally, I have to give credit to the speech writer for an inspiring line towards the end of the Philadelphia address. Trump should give you the credit and then use it in all his rallies. “Light is now visible. Light that will guide us forward,” and God willing, that light will Make America Great Again.
P.S. I give it about two days before the Democratic Party and their media minions drop the “Semi” and start calling all Republicans straight up fascist. That’s when you’ll know the Red Wave is inevitable.
P.P.S. Many people questioned the military honor guard on stage with President Biden, but I was glad to see the two Marines flanking Joe Biden. They were the only ones standing up for the genuine soul of America that Thursday night in Philadelphia.
Paul Entrikin is a resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.