Paul Entrikin

Paul Entrikin

We all saw it for ourselves in living color, unless you watched it on color-softened, fake news CNN. President Joe Biden delivered the Democratic Party’s 2022 campaign kick off speech in Philadelphia like a marionette on a string. He waved his angry fists in well-rehearsed movements. He spoke with the required inflection in his voice without the creepy whispers. President Biden was out there on stage like a sock puppet repeating words he didn’t write, speaking with emotion he didn’t feel, while accusing people he doesn’t know or understand of being a danger to the soul of America.

What you actually saw and heard was the voice and fear of Joe’s handlers hiding behind the curtain of the Presidential Seal. We should neither credit nor blame President Biden for this Philadelphia performance. Someone was pulling Joe Biden’s strings. President Biden wasn't actually there in a significant way.