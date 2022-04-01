Kitten season is upon us! Area animal rescue organizations gear up between April and October each year, when female cats are giving birth to litters at an increased rate. A variety of factors including longer days, warmer weather and increased access to food contribute to this yearly phenomenon.
Cats giving birth are predominately stray and feral cats who have not been spayed or neutered. The result is a spring surge in the feral cat population throughout our area. Since female cats can begin birthing litters at the age of 4 months, it is important for pet owners to schedule a visit to the veterinarian for their kitten to be spayed or neutered while still quite young.
One significant problem during kitten season is well-meaning people picking up litters of unweaned newborns that have to be bottle fed. The survival rate of these newborns is actually extremely low. Bottle feeding isn’t the most successful route for these little ones. A better strategy is to watch the litter, but not disturb it until the kittens are weaned (about 4 weeks). A mother cat will often move a litter if she feels insecure, so keeping a distance is important.
The stance of Bannock Feral Friends (BFF) is to be proactive. They Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) feral cats all year long and try to get ahead of the kitten season issue. An often-heard misconception is that people assume if their “unfixed” female cat gets out, it must surely be pregnant and, therefore, can’t be spayed. In reality, a veterinarian can perform a spay with an abortion — even late term if necessary. Clearly, the best approach is to spay/neuter while cats are young. If your “unfixed” cat escapes, please take it to the vet immediately to be spayed or neutered. Females obviously produce litters, but it takes two to tango!
We need to be responsible as a community for fixing all animals — especially cats in our care. The spring kitten season puts enormous strain on all area animal welfare organizations.
If BFF traps an obviously late-term pregnant cat, they network with other rescues to try to locate a kennel room until the litter is born. BFF is currently placing pregnant cats and kittens in foster homes and sheltered environments within 24 hours. Without human intervention these kittens and mothers are at risk from deadly disease, predators and the environment. Kittens who grow up without human interaction develop fear of humans and a feral mentality making them much harder to adopt out.
So far this season, the Pocatello Animal Shelter has seen only a limited number of unweaned litters. However, that probably won’t last long. To proactively prepare, the shelter is ramping up its foster program by recruiting additional foster homes to take on unweaned kittens until they are strong enough to put up for adoption. Please contact Pocatello Animal Services at www.pocatello.us/740/Fostering if you would like to participate in their fostering program.
The Bingham County Humane Society (BCHS) is also starting to see an increase in pregnant female cats and unweaned litters. They are taking a large number of calls from people who would like BCHS to take in their pregnant pet cat or a momma with new kittens. The BCHS requires folks to get the momma spayed before receiving the kittens (if they are planning to keep the momma). BCHS can assist with obtaining lower cost spays. Like the Pocatello Animal Shelter, BCHS is also proactively establishing more foster homes.
Fortunately, as the public becomes more aware of how successful TNR programs can be, more people are stepping up to help with spay/neuter of feral/community cats in their neighborhoods. In addition to their work in the Pocatello area, BFF has initiated the "Fix the Ferals" TNR program in the Bingham County area. More people are purchasing multiple discount spay/neuter vouchers. The BCHS provides spay/neuter educational materials to people who are new to the “Fix the Ferals” program. Regardless of where you reside, consider getting copies of the BCHS information for yourself and for your neighbors. This new educational component seems to be making a significant impact.
The Aiding 2 Adoption (A2A) folks have had a couple late winter kitten litters that are just hitting adoption age but are working towards keeping the foster population as low as possible in preparation for an expected increase in kittens beginning in late April.
The staff at Snake River Animal Shelter (SRAS) in Idaho Falls have yet to see an influx of kittens. However, they are preparing for the kitten season by offering various discounted cat/kitten adoption spring specials to help clear kennel space.
Please consider donating to one of the many hard working animal welfare organizations in our area this spring and/or on an on-going basis. Below are a number of links you can reach out to for more information.
- Portneuf Animal Welfare Society (PAWS): pocatellopaws.org
- Bannock Humane Society (BHS): bannockhumanesociety.org
- Aiding 2 Adoption Rescue (A2A): a2arescue.godaddysites.com
- Bannock Feral Friends (BFF): facebook.com/Bannockferalfriends
- Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter (FPAS): pocatelloshelterfriends.org
- Fort Hall ROAR: facebook.com/FHROAR
- Bingham County Humane Society (BCHS): binghamcountyhumane.org
- Snake River Animal Shelter (SRAS): snakeriveranimalshelter.org
Kelly Boodry is president of the Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter.