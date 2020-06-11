I am writing about a tradition that is going to be hard to shake. When it comes to human touch during greetings, entire nations and cultures engage in time-honored traditions. In the United States, the only “formalized ritualistic touch” sanctioned during introductions is the handshake, although hugs and kisses do occur depending upon our social connection to the individual we are greeting.
Some people refuse to shake hands when they want to convey disrespect, and when it comes to the “gentlemen’s agreement,” women are not always treated equally. An interesting article regarding how handshake customs vary for men and women is titled, "Why are Women Still Left Out on the Handshake," by Audrey Nelson Ph.D. (Psychology Today, August 31, 2019).
A firm handshake is the “normal” form of greeting most often encountered in the United States, and I was taught that it is the proper handshake for men. However, virtually all male readers are familiar with the spectrum of bone-crushing grasps of Neanderthals who seek to dominate as contrasted to the wet-fish limp variety. Insecure men who crush bones reportedly shake women’s hands lightly due to their falsely perceived “fragility.”
There are also other types of handshakes in the U.S. like “soul brother clasps” and “brothers in arms” that can feel awkward if you fail to execute them properly.
For many reasons discussed, I’m not enamored with handshakes, and less so now in the time of COVID-19 given their potential for conveying infections. Americans currently are not shaking hands in any fashion, and we need a new tradition for connecting in the United States. What would be a good replacement?
When it comes to human greetings, a myriad of options and customs exist throughout the world. South America, the Middle East and Mediterranean regions are known to be “contact cultures” while Asia, Northern Europe and North America are more commonly considered “non-contact cultures.” These are generalizations, but people you alternatively think of as touchy or cold may be exhibiting genetic imprints that have been centuries in the making.
In the Maori culture they greet each other in the “hongi,” which is the pressing of foreheads and noses together. While the noses are connected they share the “ha,” which is considered the breath of life. I think we can all agree to pass on that potential plague spreading option.
The “Eskimo kiss” or Inuit version of rubbing noses in colder regions, thought to have evolved because very little skin is typically exposed in the Arctic regions, also has to be rejected as a sexy, but unsafe way to connect.
On the other end of the scale, the Japanese maintain space by lowering their upper torso and bowing their head while performing the “ojigi.” This ancient traditions was originally connected to the rise of the samurai (warrior class) and the need to bow in respect, and it still retains class revealing features.
Centuries later, ojigi (with variations) is the prevalent form of greeting in Japanese society, and it is a complicated salutation that can be disrespectful depending upon its purpose if not executed properly. Most Japanese are taught early how to bow properly, but it is considered so important that some Japanese companies provide specialized training for their employees.
Although appearing elegant, I do not recommend adopting ojigi in America. We claim to be a classless society despite having the super-rich, the rich, the disappearing middle-class and the expanding poor, and will not likely embrace a custom that emphasizes class distinctions.
France is known for the petit bisou, or little kiss, as its common form of greeting. This type of salutation is also used in other European and Latin countries, as well as Russia and certain Arabic and African nations.
Kissing traditions involve confusing variations (even within France) from whether to give one kiss to five, which face cheek one begins with, whether to alternate cheeks, who initiates the kissing, etc. When you toss in the close proximity of faces with shared air space, this form of greeting must unfortunately be ditched no matter how pretty the French girl might be.
Americans are currently doing elbow tosses and bumps along with foot rattling and other pantomimes of non-touch due to coronavirus. None of these appeal to me as a permanent form of greeting, and I do not recommend that you start patting people on the rear although that approach could garner me some legal work.
The custom for greetings I have encountered during my travels that struck me as most engaging, while not offering much risk for conveying infection, is the Hindu greeting of namaskar or namaste found in countries like India and Nepal. This tradition has also been co-opted by practitioners of yoga.
The word namaste is usually spoken while making a slight bow of the head as your hands are pressed together, with fingers pressing upward and thumbs close to your chest. A commonly understood meaning is "the divine in me bows to the divine in you." This salutation, used for introductions and departures, operates to create a bond of equal connection.
This classy, but classless way of greeting was introduced to me in Nepal where I traveled last year. I had developed a nasty cold after arriving there, and we were attending a ceremony where I met a dignified gentleman. My normal practice is to advise people I will not shake their hands when I have a cold to avoid spreading infection, but in my nervousness I reached out to shake his hand.
The man took my hand, but I could tell immediately there was a bit of hesitation as he gently said, “It appears you are suffering from a cold. Would it not be safer to use our custom of namaste?” He was right (plus I was in his country). Slightly embarrassed, I apologized and suggested he should wash his hands.
As we continue enduring the coronavirus saga, namaste would be an excellent custom to adopt for greetings in the United States. It lowers the risk of spreading infection, is not complicated to execute, conveys mutual respect from a class and gender standpoint, and eliminates the risk of having your hand crushed by a Neanderthal. What’s not to like about that?
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native who has lived in Mexico and other places. He was educated at Idaho State University and University of Idaho. Robison works as a mediator and insurance law consultant, but his passion is public art. He has spearheaded numerous art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Japanese garden located at Pocatello Regional Airport, and he serves on the Bistline Foundation. Robison currently resides in Pocatello.