This week's big news is the debacle in Afghanistan: the rapid fall of the Afghan government, the Taliban takeover of nearly everything, the panic that's followed our withdrawal from the region. TV and internet news are full of videos showing panic-stricken Afghans clinging to the weeks of American military jets before falling to their deaths as the planes climb into the sky.
One commercial airline pilot managed to get about 800 people on a jet designed for 250, get it into the air, and then land it safely in one of the Gulf states. That guy is my hero of the week.
There is, of course, the predictable outrage on both sides of the political divide in our country and the finger pointing that goes with it. The right blames all of this on “80 year-old Alzheimer's patient Joe Biden.” This despite the fact that President Biden is 78 and that it was his predecessor, President Donald Trump, who negotiated what I'm sure will go down in history as one of the worst deals ever with the Taliban.
The left blames Presidents Bush and Trump, and the Afghans themselves. This despite the fact that a Democratic president, Barack Obama, could have engineered a more orderly withdrawal anytime he wanted during his two terms in office.
Though the Afghans, themselves, are certainly not without blame, I think their biggest blunder was being foolish enough to listen to us in the first place. Anyone with any sense should have known how this was going to play out. That, of course, leaves out almost every politician and political appointee across four presidential administrations, most of the military brass, practically all of the media, and Afghans desperate for a Taliban-free future.
Absent from this list are our intelligence services. Mostly, they had this right. Virtually everything produced and made public by American intelligence predicted that the odds of a modern, self-sustaining Afghan democracy surviving a femtosecond after we left as being somewhere between not hopeful and dismal. Afghanistan simply does not have enough well-armed and motivated citizens who yearn for individual freedom, equal rights for all, safe spaces and other features of our Jeffersonian democracy. That's why I think that President Obama decided to punt Afghanistan down the road.
This one is like killing Caesar; everyone's guilty. The Authorization for Use of Military Force of resolution in 2001, which authorized the invasion of Afghanistan, was passed by Congress with exactly one opposing vote. And if you are going to point out how bad that looks 20 years later, I'd answer by saying that members of Congress did it as a matter of political survival at the time. That means that you have to include nearly all of the rest of us on the guilty list, since we voted for them.
Every administration of the last two decades has blown smoke about Afghanistan. So has the military. Military leadership in our country is generally known for either overestimating or underestimating what it's going to take to achieve whatever constitutes victory — military or otherwise. I have a ton of respect for the military right up to the upper echelons. When advancement depends on telling politicians and bureaucrats what they want to hear, military logic and reason go out the window.
Then there are the Afghans. Afghanistan belongs to the Afghans, and if enough of them wanted to be rid of the Taliban, warlords, etc., they could have made it happen — with our help. For one reason or another, they simply did not.
Plenty of our own soldiers, including friends of mine, got injured trying to help the Afghans build a stable and free society that valued human rights. Unless there are ways to regrow limbs and raise the dead of which I'm unaware, it appears to me that American service men and women are among victims of the aforementioned chain of fools.
Since this has occurred on his watch, President Biden is bearing the brunt of criticism for all of this. Some of that is deservedly so, but mostly I think that he's just the guy left holding the bag. Yes, both he and Secretary of State Antony Blinken made profoundly stupid public assurances about the situation there — even as Afghanistan was collapsing. But if we canned people just for loopy proclamations, there'd be a lot less people showing up for work in D.C. the next day.
When my conservative friends tell me that they don't trust anything the government or media has to say about much of anything, and I think of things like this, I find it increasingly difficult to come up with a compelling counterargument. They are simply not entirely wrong.
And Afghanistan is exhibit A for the proposition.
Associated Press and Idaho Press Club award-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer, consultant and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time with family, riding mountain bikes and motorcycles and playing guitars. His video blog, “Howlin’ at the Moon in ii-V-I,” may be found at facebook.com/HowlinattheMoonin251 and on YouTube at bit.ly/2SN745k.