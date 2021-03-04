Having spent most of my life in Idaho, the closest I have been to seeing a cougar in the wild was coming upon pawprints in freshly fallen snow while hiking up Gibson Jack near Pocatello. Seeing those softball-mitt-sized tracks provided a thrill that raised hackles on the back of my neck.
If Idaho’s Fish and Game Department adopts their proposed regulation lifting all quotas on the killing of mountain lions statewide, there will be far fewer cat tracks or animals to be seen in Idaho. That tragic loss would move Idaho backward toward 1971 when sparse cougars were termed predators, rather than game animals, with an open season and no bag limits.
An “old” friend of mine is a lifelong Idaho hunter. He has treed hundreds of cougars over the years while killing very few animals. Treeing uses dogs to force naturally climbing animals up into trees, where they can be assessed and/or shot by hunters. My friend has seen cougars three times during his lifetime without the aid of dogs; they are that elusive.
I didn’t grow up hunting, but I have done a limited amount of big game and bird hunting primarily due to invitations from friends. Most Idahoans know someone who enjoys hunting, some to the point of feverishness.
That said, several people contacted me expressing dismay at the proposal by Idaho Fish and Game to lift all quotas on the killing of cougars. Needing to learn more about the subject, I was amused during my research to read a posted comment regarding hunting big cats, “Liberals are the most highly educated, stupid people I’ve ever met.”
Being a liberal, “Stupid is as stupid does,” and it appears the Fish and Game proposal to eliminate quotas is an overreaction that could decimate certain cougar populations.
I spoke with several “key figures” in Idaho regarding the Fish and Game cougar proposal. No one wanted to be quoted due to the sensitive nature of their positions, but they all opined that open season should not be declared on mountain lions.
Summarizing the conversations, it’s easy to hunt cougars. They leave prints in the snow, and by using dogs a slaughter could ensue if all quotas are lifted. Limits were instituted in Idaho in 1972 to actually increase cougar numbers for trophy hunting and this subject generates public controversy.
The Associated Press reported on Sept. 21, 1990, that lion hunting had turned “catty in Idaho.” Highlights of the story were that Idaho has liberal hunting seasons, and that if the cougar population were to take a “big hit” it could be disastrous from a biological and management standpoint; in addition, moral objections were noted. What has changed since then?
Cougars were ruthlessly hunted to extinction (extirpated) in eastern America, although there still exists a federally protected extant sub-population of Florida panthers. Mountain lions primarily exist in the West these days, and these magnificent, iconic animals deserve protection through intelligent regulation.
Consider on a broader scale that humans have wiped out 60 percent of all mammals, birds, fish and reptiles in the world since 1970. The world’s foremost experts warn that the ongoing annihilation of wildlife is an emergency that literally threatens civilization (see Damian Carrington’s article in the October 30, 2018, Guardian).
Putting this number in perspective, Carrington observed that a 60 percent decline in humans would empty North America, South America, Africa, Europe, China and Oceania. Homo sapiens (Latin for wise man) are the draconian reason for the ongoing “sixth mass extinction of life on the planet,” and we should be more responsible stewards when it comes to protecting all forms of life.
The reasons listed by Idaho Fish and Game for its proposed regulation to lift all cougar quotas are to help alleviate human conflicts and livestock depredation, to achieve statewide consistency in harvest management, and to increase hunting opportunities while reducing predation in areas with underperforming deer and elk populations.
In other words, let’s kill large numbers of cougars so we will have more elk and deer for the hunters to kill. According to a recent article in the Idaho State Journal, that policy isn’t even desired by the houndsmen who tree cougars and are typically hunters as well.
Given that declines in deer and elk populations are the result of several hard winters, would it not be better to experiment with higher regional hunting quotas to determine the true impact on cougars and other wildlife populations?
It makes no sense to seek statewide uniformity regarding cougar hunting because all regions aren’t alike. For example, some areas have easy road access while others are extremely difficult to hunt. Interested readers can go online to read an extensive Idaho Fish and Game 2010 mountain lion study that details the importance of regional management for these creatures. Incidentally, human conflicts and livestock depredation by cougars were rarely documented during the 2010 study.
Idaho has other creatures that are still classified as “predators” that can be hunted and taken all year (for instance coyotes). However, coyote biology is “primed for persecution,” and when hunted excessively their pups mature faster and litter rates increase to preserve the species. These animals are amazingly adaptable and, with the exception of Hawaii, live in all American states (including downtown Chicago!).
Cougar populations, however, are far more sensitive to over-hunting. Aside from humans, no other animal purposefully preys on cougars, and mountain lions must feed on meat to survive.
Typical litters have two animals, and usually only one kitten will survive. The life expectancy for cougars is between 8 and 13 years.
It was reported by Chelsea Harvey writing for the Washington Post on Nov. 13, 2015, that, “The Humane Society of the United States along with other wildlife advocacy groups, has expressed concern numerous times in the past few years about proposals by state wildlife agencies to increase cougar hunting without considering the best science on cougar management.”
Harvey’s article noted that Western states have proposed increasing cougar quotas for all of the reasons currently being advanced by Idaho Fish and Game, and these proposals were made despite research suggesting over-hunting actually causes more conflicts with humans.
Rob Wielgus, Director of the Large Carnivore Conservation Lab at Washington State University, was quoted, “If you kill off one male, other (usually younger) males will move into the area to take his place. ... These young males are the ones usually responsible for preying on livestock and otherwise causing problems with humans. ... Additionally, female cougars often go into hiding ... in places they previously didn’t inhabit (to protect their cubs) and start eating animals they didn’t prey on before.”
Mountain lion problems largely dissipated in Washington state once harvest rates were set at 12 to 16 percent of the population, a number studies have determined approximates normal growth rates, thereby stabilizing cougar populations and reducing conflicts with humans.
Wielgus noted that “pressure from lobbying groups can cause wildlife agencies to enact management practices meant to appease the industry without taking the best science into consideration.” He concluded, “It’s a wonderful success story that we still have this large carnivore across most of the Western states. ... On the other hand ... these steps backward ... really worry ... lion biologists in that it seems like there’s more difficulty with these game agencies to come to grips with accepting ... modern approaches.”
Rather than stepping backward toward an annihilation policy, the Fish and Game Commission should adopt sensible regional quota limits with continued monitoring. They are still accepting public comments during their March 17 public hearing in Boise regarding the elimination of kill quotas. Your voices should be heard wherever you fall on the spectrum of this complex issue.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Kizuna Garden located at the Pocatello airport, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.