Idaho is home to a budding industry of local businesses that are crucial to our economic success. Small businesses help to expand Idaho’s job markets and promote local growth and opportunity. As of 2018, the Small Business Administration estimates that there are 158,426 small businesses in Idaho that provide nearly 305,000 jobs statewide. Small businesses also accounted for over 50 percent of the Idaho job market. Idaho is dependent on the creation of new jobs in order to support a growing population.
For over 33 years, the independent business alliance Buy Idaho has recognized the importance of promoting Idaho owned and operated companies. In order to support the development of Idaho’s job pool and the livelihood of so many Idaho families, we all must do our part to Buy Idaho.
The Idaho Capitol recently hosted a Buy Idaho event in order to support local businesses. Idaho businesses were able to come and show off a wide diversity of goods and services that are offered within the state. The range of small businesses owned by Idahoans was eye-opening. The Idaho Lottery was giving out scratchers for lottery tickets on one side of the rotunda, and Idaho Central Credit Union was helping to open bank accounts at their credit union on the other side of the rotunda. Legislators and the public were able to sample everything from candles to soap to candies. Without our small businesses, unemployment would skyrocket, and the number of goods Idaho exports would plummet. Idaho small businesses are a huge source of revenue for Idaho families and provide countless jobs for our rural communities.
In my district, The Popcorn Shop is a perfect example of a local business that stands as a cornerstone of the Pocatello community. The Popcorn Shop was opened nearly 17 years ago by a local Pocatello family. Today, they promote other local businesses by buying locally sourced ingredients. There are many other small businesses in Pocatello and across the state that create jobs and serve their communities. Supporting these local businesses is essential to creating a thriving Idaho economy. Local businesses across the state help to provide jobs to a huge portion of Idaho’s job force.
Job creation is essential to supporting every part of life in Idaho. From supporting local families to contributing to income tax that funds essential services, the jobs small businesses help to create are key to allowing Idahoans to thrive. Every year, more and more small businesses and startups are opening in Idaho. In 2015, small businesses created 14,000 jobs and every year that number continues to grow. Shopping local and buying Idaho products and services is an easy way to support family-owned, Idaho businesses. Small, local businesses help to sponsor our children’s soccer teams and donate to nonprofits across the state. Small businesses reinvest in our children and local projects as well as providing resources to our communities. There’s something very special about shopping at a place where the owners know your family and are an important part of the community.
Idaho small businesses generated $4 billion in exports in 2015 and, over the last 5 years, that number has risen significantly. To keep these businesses in Idaho, Idahoans must also support them from within the state. Communities can support these businesses by buying locally sourced products, using Idaho-based services and opting for local options whenever possible. There is a diverse range of goods and services offered by local businesses in Idaho, which means there are plenty of options to Buy Idaho. When you invest in an Idaho business, you are investing in your state. As Idaho continues to grow, small businesses remain an essential aspect of Idaho’s economic prosperity.
This column was written by state Rep. Chris Abernathy, D-Pocatello.