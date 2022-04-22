With the deadline to file this year’s taxes in the rearview mirror, this presents an opportunity to reconcile our Republican values of limited government and lower taxes that build a brighter and better Idaho.
As Republicans, we are proud that we want to keep more of our hard-earned money in our pockets. More money in the pockets of Idahoans translates to more food on the table, more new businesses in our state, and families investing in education for their children and grandchildren.
Since taking office in 2021, Joe Biden has quickly ruined a robust economy and shattered the savings of millions of Americans nationwide. So this year, paying less money to the government is critical to middle America. A hallmark conservative principle is that we believe you know how to spend and invest your money better than any bureaucrat ever will.
With Bidenflation now exceeding 8.5 percent, gas prices at all-time highs across Idaho and the country, and an out-of-control national debt, the sting of taxes on April 18 this year hurts more than ever. Each day, Joe Biden and the socialist Democrats in Washington create new spending proposals to cash in your hard-earned money on their favorite pet projects that our future generations will never be able to pay back.
In Idaho, we have conservative leadership protecting us from the reckless tax-and-spend policies of Washington. Republican leadership in the Idaho statehouse has led to a record $1.9 billion surplus. Rather than waste that surplus on frivolous pet projects, Idaho Republicans invested that money into improving our state and returning more money to its rightful owners, the taxpayers.
In 2022, the Idaho Legislature passed a $600 million tax cut, the largest tax cut in Idaho history! $350 million was appropriated for one-time tax-reduction rebates on top of the one-time $169 million of rebates passed in 2021. All of the one-time rebates were in addition to the $220 million of ongoing tax relief. These are examples of Republican policies in action that were passed overwhelmingly by our conservative Legislature.
Idaho wouldn’t have such a vast surplus if it weren’t for a quick economic recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic, a tax-friendly business environment and the explosive growth experienced over the last few years. Idaho’s business and family-friendly environments caused people from all over the country to relocate here and escape the socialist nightmares of San Francisco, Seattle and Portland. In Idaho, we don’t support overtaxing our citizens to pay for “woke” social justice programs and defunding police departments. Idaho continues to make strategic investments in our schools, our infrastructure and our communities that support families and businesses growing roots in our state.
Maybe we’re biased, but we like Idaho. We appreciate and enjoy our conservative roots, and it appears that the thousands of new movers into our state agree with us. Nobody enjoys taxes, but at the close of this tax season, remember that it is conservative policies that keep your taxes low and your life great. To keep Idaho great, we encourage you to continue supporting the foundational conservative leadership that lifelong Idahoans enjoy and that our new movers now appreciate.
Tyler Kelly is the executive director of the Idaho Republican Party.