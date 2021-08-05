The swirling questions, dueling-experts and the politics of COVID are like a mask hiding other important issues. So much COVID verbiage is bombarding us it’s difficult to think about anything else. All aspects of the COVID plague are worthy of lengthy analysis and discussion, but other terrible pandemics did not suck the oxygen out of other topics and drive political partisanship the way COVID has.
The Spanish flu was a worldwide pandemic killing and infecting twice as many people as COVID so far, but the big news of the day was World War I and its aftermath. Closer to home, as a child, my wife contracted the southern state’s summertime terror: polio. Polio made its share of headlines, but hot and cold wars and Sputnik had more impact on politics and national policy. Polio is not in the news anymore and we’ve learned to live with the flu, but wars, the economy, addiction and crime are still making daily headlines.
Like previous pandemics, this COVID plague will wind down through some combination of herd immunity, mass vaccinations or mutation. Best case, COVID will be eradicated like smallpox. (I have a smallpox vaccination scar so you don’t have to have one.) Some mutation of COVID may linger as a scary, but treatable, HIV-like affliction. Nevertheless, as with previous pandemics, the USA needs to get on with the business of Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness. The British WWII slogan put it best: “Keep Calm and Carry On.”
From puzzling military UFO encounters, to overrun borders, crime waves, racing inflation, corrupt elections, culture-canceling anarchists and biology-denying social fantasies, there are plenty of issues to Carry On about in addition to COVID controversies. Let’s leave the UFOs to top gun fighter pilots for now and take comfort knowing that there are people who can do something about many of the other issues. These folks are not perfect. They are not altruistic saints, but they are ours. They are our generally conservative, Idaho-elected officials.
Our Idaho state and congressional representatives and senators all have websites, offices and easy-to-use “contact me” email links and phone numbers. Far as I can tell, there are no trigger-word filters, biased fact-checkers or misinformation overlords censoring what you say there. Yes, our public servants are swarmed by lobbyists. Yes, they are reined in by their party leaders. But in the end it’s how well they carry out the will of their constituents that keeps them in power.
Tell your representatives and your senators how you want them to Carry On with the issues you care about. Be civil, but be clear. Tell them how to vote and which bills you expect them to champion or fight against. If you don’t, other voices you won’t like will get their attention.
Tempting as it is to use social media to send your messages, Twitter, Facebook and most of the media are no friend of the conservative citizen. Someday these platforms may become places for freedom of speech, but not today. As their thought police kill off all opposing views and censor “misinformation” invasive species of progressives multiply unchecked.
Social media platforms have become the natural habitat of the left-leaning liberal bubble dweller. They are a generally sad, ever-protesting species who don’t play well with others. The inside-out bubble-lens through which progressive liberals view the world gives them a distorted view of reality. Uncorrected, this progressive myopia results in absurd public policy, such as defunding police in the face of crime waves and inviting illegal aliens to flood our country. When liberals with their fluid, bubble-based values take up social engineering causes, we end up with legislation that puts boys in girl’s locker rooms and laws that fund late term abortions.
Liberal bubbles like these are floating around everywhere like a virus that masks won’t stop. But thankfully the radical ideas they spread are so illogical and so fragile that just a puff of fresh air makes them pop. Which is why social media platforms are slamming shut window after window to thoughtful conservative dialogue. (Also why CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, NPR, etc. don’t allow comments on their news articles.)
Contact your legislators directly and you could be that pinprick of reason, that breath of fresh air, that pops a bubble of liberal hysteria, radical wokeism or just plain stupid progressive folly. As Napoleon said, “Ten people who speak make more noise than ten thousand who are silent.” By all means, Keep Calm and Carry On, but also tell your representatives exactly how you expect them to Carry On.
Paul Entrikin is a newer resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.