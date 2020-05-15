"I am a firm believer in the people. If given the truth, they can be depended upon to meet any national crisis. The great point is to bring them the real facts." — Abraham Lincoln
Sometime shortly after the beginning of April, the malady afflicting our society moved increasingly away from a medical foundation, flawed or not, into the lethal arena of politics. It was at this point that the truth became a coronavirus fatality.
The truth is that, now, the actual number of deaths from the COVID-19 virus in the U.S. will never be known accurately. It is a well reported fact that governors and mayors in many larger metropolitan areas, and coincidentally in primarily “blue” states, have instructed coroners and other medical personnel to report any death from any cause where the deceased had coronavirus or was suspected to have coronavirus-like symptoms as a COVID-19 death. So if the deceased had a long history of cardiac problems and died of a heart attack but he or she tested positive for the coronavirus, then the death is listed as a COVID-19 death.
The reason the skewing of this statistic matters is because we need to know the lethal efficacy of this virus. Is it a pandemic or not? Studies done within the last two weeks by universities in New York and California, neither known as a bastion of conservatism, indicate that the potential number of those infected by the virus is actually 50 to 80 times greater than indicated by the number of citizens testing positive so far. This would mean that the actual mortality rate is somewhere between .1 and .01 percent.
This is a good number for our citizenry, but a bad number for liberals. That a much smaller number of citizens as a percentage of those contracting the virus die — smaller even than the annual percentage we lose to the common flu — means a lot more people will get the virus and shrug it off like a cold or flu. To counteract this positive inclination, liberals must count drowning victims, electrocutions and falling from tall buildings as a COVID-19 death. It would not be good to have people know the facts and lose some of their fear.
Other facts that will not be mentioned include: Men with underlying medical conditions prior to getting the coronavirus are about 70 percent of all deaths; especially those between the ages of 74 and 79. Morbidly obese individuals with underlying medical conditions make another vulnerable group. Any individual with a prior impaired health or immune system is highly at risk. That's why facilities for the elderly (referred to as "rest homes" by the proletariat) have been so devastated.
Approximately half of all fatalities from this virus have been in rest homes, retired soldiers homes and assisted living facilities. That's why it wasn't a good idea for Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York to send recovering patients with the coronavirus back to their rest home where they infected 7,000 others who died. The state of New York was good enough, however, to also send a truck of body bags along with the infected individual.
A couple of other facts that should be mentioned, but won't be: There is no documented case of a child transmitting the coronavirus to an adult; Sweden — which did not lock down its society — and Michigan — which severely locked down their citizens — and whom have about the same population size and GDP coincidentally have approximately the same infection and mortality rate from COVID-19; half of the counties in the U.S. have not had a single death from the coronavirus; and just three states — New York, New Jersey and Connecticut — account for approximately 57 percent of all the fatalities from this virus.
Oh to bring up inconvenient facts gets a person labeled as a calloused moron. Then shaming takes place, as in “One life lost is too much, just for the sake of money.” This silly, specious argument would necessarily coerce us all in to parking our cars forever. Or a person is impugned with suggestions they are a flat-earther for questioning if the facts warranted destroying our entire economic system. But liberals, most of all, like to imply that a person asking for the facts is merely a conspiracy-theory nut job.
Like they did when people theorized that President Donald Trump was the intended target of a soft coup by our FBI, DOJ and CIA. Funny thing is, papers released just yesterday by the Department of Justice confirm that that is exactly what was going on.
But the real reason facts matter is Americans deserve the simple truth. They can make their own decisions. Then after the Mueller investigation and COVID-19 did not take out President Trump, they'll understand all the sudden hysteria about an impending “nuclear winter” this fall.
Larry Burden grew up in Boise and has done business management and financial consulting all over America for the past 35 years. Larry now lives in Downey with his wife of 40 years, Dianna, where they have a small accounting practice.