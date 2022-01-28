Before President Joe Biden sends America off to war with Russia I have a question. I know, I know, President Biden’s handlers don’t allow him to take questions and he’s too weak and addled to answer even softball questions on his own. Nevertheless, as a lifelong citizen, a veteran of one lost war and the father of an active duty Special Forces son who is raising five of my grandchildren as a single parent, I think I deserve the answer to one question before we fight the bear.
It’s a question I never asked as a baby-faced lieutenant back in 1968. It’s a question I never asked when my son was first deployed to Iraq. Now l’m asking.
Knowing the answer to this question made all the difference in the wars we’ve won from World War II to the Cold War. Not knowing the answer has also made all the difference in wars we’ve not won from Korea, to Vietnam, to Afghanistan.
Before the shooting starts, I just want President Biden to tell me exactly what victory over Russia is going to look like. Tell me how we will know when we’ve won.
There is no middle ground with war. Nations win or lose. People — military and civilian — live or die. The cost in treasure and suffering should always be spent to purchase a well-defined, measurable, worthy prize.
War is not like policing. In war, collateral damage and deaths are often justified in pursuit of the victory prize. In police work excessive force, even to legitimately stop lawbreakers, is usually severely punished. Carelessly use a pistol instead of a taser and see what happens if you are policing. Carelessly rush out of a chaotic combat zone where thirteen soldiers die and scores of military personnel and civilians are maimed and it’s a job well done with metals and promotions all around.
I’ve seen newsreels of President Franklin Roosevelt declaring war on Japan as he described what victory would look like. I listened to President Ronald Reagan define our vision of Cold War victory over the USSR, and as the walls fell we knew we’d won. In contrast, none of the presidents at war with terror laid out a crisp vision of what victory would look like once we won the war on terror. So did we win or lose in Iraq? In Libya? For certain we were defeated in Afghanistan just a few months ago much as we were 47 years ago in Vietnam. But how would we have even known if we’d been victorious?
And so now, older, perhaps wiser and certainly very skeptical of this administration, I want to know, “What will victory over Russia look like?”
Will we have won if President Biden’s poll numbers go up 10, 20 or more points? I’m personally not willing to spend even an inflated Biden-buck or have my son win another Purple Heart for that. Will victory look like near full employment? A record high stock market? Oh wait … we already have that. Will victory be when Jen Psaki can blame inflation and empty shelves on Russia and President Donald Trump? (Whatever goes wrong is always at least partly Trump’s fault, you know.)
When the war with Russia is won, will there have been a regime change in Russia? Would victory include the return of the Crimea to Ukraine? You remember, the vital port the Obama/Biden team gave to President Vladimir Putin in 2014 without a fight. Will we call it a “win” if we end up with a Korea-like demilitarized zone?
When the shooting stops, will the border of Ukraine be the same as it is today? If that’s it and victory in war with nuclear power Russia to just maintain the status quo, no thank you. That prize is not worth the direct costs of conventional war or the risk of nuclear ”accidents.” I don’t know about Russia, but the man whose hand is on our nuclear football should be sitting on the bench and not commanding on the field of Mars. There are diplomatic solutions already on the table to maintain the status quo.
If a war with Russia is the way for our military to prove their effectiveness after losing face to a seventh century rabble I suggest they fly their diversity flags in a Pride parade instead. If war comes I can predict that the chairman of our Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark A. Milley, will ring up Putin just as he did his Chinese counterpart and tell him our battle plans just to prove he’s not a white nationalist.
It’s going to take a lot more than this administration’s “Wag the dog” motivated propaganda to get me behind a shooting war with Russia.
Consider Emily Dickinson’s poem as we wait for Biden’s definition of victory.
Success is counted sweetest (112)
Success is counted sweetest
By those who ne'er succeed.
To comprehend a nectar
Requires sorest need.
Not one of all the purple Host
Who took the Flag today
Can tell the definition
So clear of victory
As he defeated — dying—
On whose forbidden ear
The distant strains of triumph
Burst agonized and clear!
Paul Entrikin is a resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.