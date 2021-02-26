“Where there’s a microscope, there’s always a slide.” — Columbo
This particular topic may hit home for a particular demo of the baby boomer pedigree more so than others. I, myself, am not of that persuasion. And of course, by persuasion, I’m referring to the Columbo fans of the world. If you are, then based on the title of this piece you’ve probably already pegged the famous tagline as that moment when famed TV detective Columbo unravels the nefarious plot of the episode’s sly antagonist for the viewer to see.
Anytime that a crime is committed, we have to go beyond the preponderance of evidence legal standard, and we must meet a criminal standard by proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. It’s for this reason why OJ Simpson walked free from murder charges when “the glove didn’t fit.” His famed defense attorneys Kardashian and Cochran did a masterful job of telling an alternate possibility, where OJ Simpson couldn’t possibly have murdered his ex-wife because the glove found at the scene didn’t fit his enormous hands. They didn’t need to prove this to be a factual impossibility; only to plant seeds of doubt in the minds of the jury. Beyond a reasonable doubt is a challenging standard to establish, and can often require forensic evidence such as the presence of DNA, fingerprints, or video or photographic evidence.
I am of the persuasion that there exists and have been challenged at numerous points to provide evidence of malfeasance in the November 2020 election. The press, after all, has righteously and loudly proclaimed that 60-plus courts have rejected fraud claims, while 78 percent of conservatives believe that Joe Biden did not win the presidential election. In reality, Donald Trump did not bring a single fraud case to the courts. Despite sweeping claims of fraud, the criminal standard for fraud mentioned in the preceding paragraphs creates an impossible standard to prove in any reasonable amount of time. Now, this doesn’t suggest that there was no fraud or malfeasance in the election; simply that a blanket rejection and explanation by the accused is enough to create reasonable doubt and tell an alternate possibility. Because of this, the Trump campaign wisely separated the fraud accusations from the very real procedural violations committed by states in the execution of their elections. Most of these dismissed cases were done so on the grounds of standing, i.e. Donald Trump cannot prove that he is an injured party based simply on losing an election. The cases must be brought in civil court by constituents of these markets, where they must show a preponderance of the evidence that they were likely harmed by election official’s failure to follow election law.
When asked to show the evidence of election fraud, I am unfortunately frustrated. Recounting from ground zero for each new audience is a daunting task. How much time do you have? There is an abundance of evidence that requires review and led to seven states sending a complete and alternate slate of electors to Washington, D.C., to be vetted by Congress. Unfortunately, given the Capitol events of January 6, this vetting never happened. Most of the evidence involved at least 932 sworn affidavits under penalty of perjury to witnessing fraud. When doing an investigation, the first place that they start is with the questioning: What did you see, who, when, how, etc.? Then taking these sworn affidavits a step further, investigators then work to corroborate their stories to find the smoking gun; and I do believe we have the smoking gun in this case.
On election night, several of the states in question seemingly paused or claimed to pause their vote-counting starting about 10 p.m. This pause or delay in counting or reporting centered around a select few urban counties in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona and Wisconsin. For our purposes, we’ll look at the smoking gun: State Farm Arena in Fulton County, Georgia. Poll-watching affiants claimed that they were told a pipe bursting would require clearing out vote-counting areas, and for vote-counting to be discontinued and resumed the following day. Press reports corroborate this. They claimed the press packed up their gear and that poll watchers and counters exited State Farm Arena at this time. Upon their return to a central vote-tabulation center, these poll watchers were told that, in fact, vote counting never ceased. These poll watchers returned to State Farm Arena about 1 a.m. to find vote counters leaving the facilities. These affiants swore to such, and what followed was the Trump campaign requesting video surveillance footage to corroborate the poll watcher’s stories. And they got it. And it did. Upon clearing the vote-counting area, approximately five or so vote counters stayed behind and then proceeded to wheel four suitcases full of ballots out from under a table in the room. Footage shows that the table was placed there earlier in the day by the woman who announces an end to the counting. Those who remained proceeded to count and recount the same ballots in the machines over the next three hours. Watch here: https://tinyurl.com/tf28ys94.
Jackie Pick does a fine job of recounting the affiant’s claims and narrating the CCTV footage that corroborates their claims, so there is nothing I can add to what happened. And despite the press’s insistence that this narrative was debunked, the bipartisan Georgia State Senate Judiciary Committee, who is your audience in this video, did NOT receive any substantiation to claims of debunking from the Georgia Secretary of State’s office. In fact, based in part on this presentation, the Georgia State Senate Judiciary recommended the de-certification of Georgia’s vote as likely coordinated illegal activity and untrustworthy. And this secretive ballot-counting coincided with an implausible and large ballot dump for Joe Biden in the early hours of Nov. 4, 2020. And we have examples of similar stories in many of these states, including CCTV footage corroborating ballot dumps in other states.
And just one more thing: We’ve seen the how and when, and we assume the why, but who are these people? How do you know they weren’t stuffing the ballot box for Donald Trump? Well, we know several of these people who outed themselves by their custom line of purses they displayed in local news footage. They are a mother-daughter duo and a couple of Democrat political activists who I will not name here. I prefer to focus on govt. officials. With that said, have a look at the gentlemen in the red shirt of the CCTV footage. Who is he? His name is Ralph Jones, Sr. He is the Registration Chief for Fulton County Georgia, a campaign associate of Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, and his son Ralph Jones Jr. was an official campaign spokesperson for U.S. Senate Candidate Raphael Warnock. He is the press contact to suggest the pipe bursting would require vote counting to cease. He is also heard on an elections board Zoom call stating that a planned stoppage would occur between 10 and 11 p.m. and then resume the next day. This is in contradiction to the official narrative that counting was never called for the night. We’ve now tied these extra-curricular vote counters to a partisan political campaign. And that is in-part why 78 percent of conservatives don’t believe Joe Biden won the election.
Brian Parsons has been a resident of Pocatello for the past seven years. He holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in digital media from the University of Georgia and a Master of Science degree in information systems from the University of Utah. He’s a digital marketing consultant, a proud husband and father, and an unabashed paleo conservative. You can follow him on his blog at WithdrawConsent.org.