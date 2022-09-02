Paul Entrikin

I’m as surprised as you are. This is not the column I intended to write this week. What happened today (yesterday now) was something different. It was just a moment with a little boy, but for the both of us it was an exceptional moment. I have to share some background so you can appreciate just how moving the exceptional moment was.

I’m substitute teaching for School District 25 again this year. A computer calls and offers jobs. Some are single-day jobs and sometimes the computer offers multiple-day jobs. What seems to be consistent is that a high number of the substitute teaching requests are for aides in DLP (Developmental Learning Program) classes.