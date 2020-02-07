When I participated in a traveling softball team in my early teenage years, my parents and one of my teammate’s parents would take turns making the long drives to Mesquite and Las Vegas with two laughing girls in the back seat. On one of these trips, I was asked what my mother did for a living. My reply, which has since been burned into my memory, was curt as I stated, “She is just a mom.”
My parents were high school sweethearts — in fact they were elementary school sweethearts. After growing up next door to one another, enduring teasing and “cooties” and experiencing on-again off-again high school drama, my parents married in 1981. To make ends meet in those first years of marriage, my father worked at O’Connor Electric while my mother worked at Bucyrus-Erie. While the 1980s seem relatively close, protections for women in the workforce were nothing like they are today. Thus in 1983, to maintain her employment, my mother hid her growing belly for months. She creatively wore jackets and scarves to mask her pregnancy and did not mention the wonderfully exciting news to her coworkers. Eventually, my mother could no longer hide her pregnant state and, upon management’s realization, she was promptly fired. This was the first of many sacrifices my mother would make to be “just a mom.”
My parents unanimously and excitedly determined upon my brother’s birth that my mother would stay home while my father provided for the family. My father was unafraid to take on additional jobs to allow my mother to soak in every second with their blonde-haired, blue-eyed babe. It was this blessed home structure that I was born into 11 years later. Because of my parents’ decision, my mom was there every single day to care for my three siblings and me. She was the one to wake us in the morning, walk or drive us to school, sit and do homework with us upon our return (usually alongside some freshly baked treats), drive us to activities, practices and events, and still somehow have dinner on the table when my father arrived home from work. She caught every tear, joined in every laugh and shaped every moment. Amid dirty diapers, snotty shirts and a lot of Disney films, to anyone looking in she was indeed “just a mom.”
As I progressed into high school, and my siblings progressed into college, marriage and their own parenting, my mother remained the rock of our family. While I was perhaps not the daughter my mother expected, she was at every single sporting event I participated in. She sat on more uncomfortable bleachers for volleyball and basketball games than any other person I know, not to mention sitting in freezing Idaho weather for tennis matches and track meets. While competing, I could always pick out my coach’s voice, my father’s voice (usually directed toward the referee) and my mother’s voice. My mother was invariably positive, encouraging and supportive. Although she never stomped her feet or shouted, I could always, always hear her. Win or lose, I knew who’d be waiting for me outside the locker room or just off the bus. It was perhaps at those moments, as I watched others leave the gym alone, that I was acutely thankful that my mother was “just a mom.”
Now in my 20s, I see far more what my mother did for our family and what she continues to do. My mother was the one visiting neighbors, volunteering in our classrooms, delivering treats to the downtrodden, and generally giving love to those who needed a little extra. My mother is the one spending time at retirement homes with lonely women, knocking on friends’ doors who are enduring cancer treatment or the loss of a child, praying for the health of her elderly father and the strength of her young grandchildren, and lending genuine support to those who can scarcely shoulder the weight of their own burdens. My mother exemplifies that service is perhaps the greatest manifestation of love. Regardless of who she runs into on any given day, my mother can’t help but be “just a mom.”
She may not have climbed the corporate ladder or made the “20 Under 40” list, but my mother’s daily life literally impacts hundreds of people and intimately impacts her husband and four children in a truly immeasurable way. C.S. Lewis said it best: “The homemaker has the ultimate career. All other careers exist for one purpose only — to support the ultimate career.” Because of my mother — her heart, her home and her happiness — I have large goals and big dreams for myself. But, in the end, my greatest goal and my biggest dream — and what will be my greatest work — is to be “just a mom.”
Jessica Sargent was born and raised in Pocatello. She is a former collegiate track athlete (2012-2016), a two-time Idaho State University graduate (BA, MA), and is currently an athletic academic adviser working primarily with the ISU football and softball teams.