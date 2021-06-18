You may have noticed Friday was a federal holiday. Yes, we have a new one. Officially the holiday, Juneteenth, was Friday. Since it fell on a weekend, federal employees had the day off.
Getting to Juneteenth wasn’t easy. Making America the land of the free for all Americans, by the way, remains just as difficult as it always has been. Still, Juneteenth is a breath of fresh air.
When Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered his Army of Northern Virginia in early April 1865, the American Civil War was, for all practical purposes, at an end. News didn’t travel fast in those days, however. Scattered fighting continued.
The last battle of the Civil War was fought near the southern tip of Texas over a month after Lee surrendered. A Confederate raiding ship attacked northern ships in the Bering Sea into August before the raider’s captain received news the war was over.
Into this fog of surrender and possible conflict came Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger. He assumed his command at Galveston, the only port city in Texas at the time, as the Union Army officer over the largest state in the former Confederacy.
Granger had distinguished himself in battle, but his career as a soldier had languished. His commander and future president, Ulysses S. Grant, found Granger, as others also had, to be blunt and tactless. Grant didn’t like him.
Granger, however, knew how to get things done. New Year’s Day 1863, President Abraham Lincoln had issued a proclamation freeing all slaves in the rebelling states. That news was somehow kept from the approximately 250,000 slaves in Texas until June 19, 1865.
One of Granger’s first acts in Texas was, on that day, to announce that all slaves there, in accordance with Lincoln’s emancipation proclamation, were free men. In his order, Granger advised the slaves to “remain quietly at their present homes and work for wages.”
Many did not. A great “scatter” was reported as many freed slaves set off to find family members or to simply escape from their former owners.
On June 19 one year later former slaves in Galveston celebrated what would come to be called Juneteenth. By 1872, in the growing city of Houston, two African-American church congregations used $800 they had raised to purchase 10 acres for a park in which to celebrate Juneteenth.
Texas, like much of the U.S., grew fast after the Civil War, but prosperity and freedom were often not available to people of color. Because of their so-called race, well into the 1950s Emancipation Park in metro-Houston, an area of well-over 700,000 people, was the only park and swimming pool African Americans were allowed to use.
In 1979, a freshman state representative from Houston, Democrat Al Edwards, proposed a bill in the Texas Legislature to make Juneteenth a state holiday. No other state had ever done that. The odds didn’t look good in Texas.
Edwards was determined, and savvy, though. By persistence and shrewd trading of political favors, he won support for the holiday. It didn’t hurt that his party controlled both houses of the state Legislature.
The Republican governor of Texas refused to back the bill, but did say he’d sign it if passed. It passed.
Efforts in the Idaho Legislature, and nationally, to deny our racist past have slowly been chipped away at by the admirable perseverance of people like Edwards and those who have carried on after him.
It makes one wonder what he would have thought about our new national holiday. Edwards, unfortunately, died last year. He was 83.
Mostly because of him, however, now 49 states have Juneteenth as a state holiday or other official state celebration. Formalizing all those steps forward by creating a new federal holiday is progress. That such things can happen, despite our divisions and our human flaws, is encouraging.
Dave Finkelnburg is a longtime Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.