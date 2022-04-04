Editor's note: Pocatello Dr. Georgia Milan wrote these journal entries about her experiences working with refugees in Ukraine.
March 12
Arrived in Siret today after some travel delays and an eight-hour car ride from Bucharest. Lots of refugees — so strange to see so few men — all men 18-60 have to stay and fight. Women leaving sick parents in order to save their children. I have seen personal photos of bombed out buildings where people used to live and many not living now. People in shock, depressed and hopeless. So many families torn apart! They didn’t think this would really happen! Tomorrow will meet with other NGOs to better coordinate care. May need to help on Ukraine side but not far from border.
March 14
4,181 refugees passed through Siret yesterday. Because of problems on Polish border, more are expected to be coming.
March 16
5,000 refugees a day continue to cross the border in Siret. Most from Kiev, Crimea, Kharkiv. They are very efficient here at getting people bussed out to towns all over Europe. This morning as i was crossing into Ukraine I saw again a very tearful family hugging goodbye as the man turned around to fight for Ukraine. The desperation is beyond description as these families say goodbye. Although in a Ukrainian warming shelter I saw two sisters reunited and the wailing of relief brought tears to all of our eyes. I am working now in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, during the day but returning at night to the border. 33 refugee camps with 50,000 refugees. The camp today was in an old school. It was so heartwarming to work with these brave people. Much stress and yet always warm hearts. Every day we go to a different place. Our driver is from Kharkiv which has been bombed badly. He is here with his wife and son. A family took them in and there are 15 people living in three rooms. He has no job now but won’t take money for transporting us. He says he only wants to help. I hope this war is over soon. These people deserve a safe home. They only want peace, family and their freedom. I am inspired by them.
March 18
I continue to go to Chernivtsi, Ukraine, with my team of five every morning. It takes about 30 minutes to successfully walk across the border into Ukraine. Many checkpoints and usually many people lined up to hopefully escape into Romania. Babies, children, mothers, dogs, cats, elderly people carrying what they can in suitcases. I am amazed how good the children are — they stand in long cold lines and I never hear them complain. Maybe they are too afraid or hope it is a crazy game they have been thrown into. They cannot escape the tears of their mothers, and their fathers turning around before they reach the border crossing with one last hug. Yesterday in a refugee shelter a mother was crying so hard she was shaking as I held her in my arms and her sick 7-year-old son rubbed her back and told her he loved her. More refugees coming everyday to the shelters in Chernivtsi with horror stories. These people are hoping to have reached a safe place in Ukraine. They do not want to leave their country and many have no relatives or money to try. They feel strongly Ukraine will win this war. They will never give up! We try to visit as many shelters as we can providing medical care. Everyone is so grateful and it inspires them that even Americans care! I am inspired by them every day!!! We have a Ukrainian man who drives us an hour every morning to reach this town snd bring us back in the evening. This morning they again bombed Lviv, which is 150 miles away. Our town has no military targets and it feels safe but at night the sirens go off detecting missiles over Ukraine and everyone has to go to the bomb shelters — freezing underground rooms and sit on cement floors for hours. People reassuring themselves no bomb will come but remembering the bombs they just escaped. Of course I sleep in Romania. I am privileged. I am learning so much fro these people — resilience, courage, smiling in the face of disaster and never giving up hope! I, too, think Ukraine will win this war and live in peace. I pray Putin will not use chemical weapons or worse. We deserve peace!!!
March 19
Bomb shelters are dismal, damp and cold, where refugees spend at least a few hours every night. Nearest bomb was 80 miles away. Chernivtsi has no military targets so everyone hopes they are safe. 50,000 refugees and more coming. Today I saw a 72-year-old woman with heart failure. Her village was bombed last week. She has stopped her medications and wants her children To be free to run if needed. She doesn’t want to tie them down. I don’t expect her to live very much longer. The sadness of war. I continue to work with many good hearted young volunteers in Ukraine who are just glad to be busy and helping with the war effort. In the midst of devastating personal losses, people are still optimistic that justice will prevail and Ukraine will win this war.
March 22
The people in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, where I go every morning to work in the refugee settlements are so kind to is. They can’t believe people from the U.S. have come to help them. The older women cry on our shoulders. They hold our hands until they must move on. They thank us so much for standing with them. Many are chronically ill and cannot afford more medications. Anything we do not have we try to deliver the next day from the pharmacies in Romania. People running out of seizure medicine, diabetic medication, blood pressure medicine etc. Everyone’s blood pressure is soaring. We also bring herbal meds which people prefer. These are sold in pharmacies right along with prescription meds. Pharmacists are very knowledgeable in both. We buy our medications in Romania because Ukraine has short supplies. We use a number of calming techniques with the people to decrease the panic and sorrow. They definitely help snd I am humbled by the fact that our mere presence brings hope to the people. No one voices any doubt that Ukraine will win this war. They know they can be whole again and one day go home. Billboards in Chernivtsi say “refugees, we will take care of you.” We were down in the bomb shelter again today and I played peekaboo with a darling girl while her brother played with a ball. I was impressed with their ability to hold on to the innocence of their childhoods through this. Everyone tries to protect the children. Everyday I contemplate the preciousness of life and our responsibility to each other.
March 23
Today visited the humanitarian distribution center of the Department of Health for this region in Ukraine. Many supplies coming and going. The truck drivers attempting to bring food and medical supplies through the humanitarian corridors but never sure if they will be targeted and killed. Brave folks. They are trying to get aid into Mariupol which is under siege. They are surrounded and 300,000 people are without food and resources. Hospitals have been bombed. There was a rumor that the roads would be opened today and aid could arrive safely but this is doubtful. Pictures of neighbors burying neighbors have been seen. I can’t imagine what that would be like. I don’t see any refugees from this town because they are trapped, but I see any of their horror-stricken relatives. I saw a list of medical supplies that are needed in many parts of Ukraine — surgical supplies, IV meds, morphine for the wounded, intubation equipment, etc. Even ordinary people in Chernivtsi cannot find their diabetic medications. Hospitals have run out of chemotherapy for their cancer patients. These people did not ask for war and yet they are the victims. Let’s pray for a speedy end to this madness!
March 24
Today went to a refugee shelter on the outskirts of Chernivtsi. My interpreter was a very nice young woman who spoke very good English. If it were not for these wonderful interpreters I could not help people here. She is from a village in eastern Ukraine which is under siege. She was very tearful talking about it. She said she would rather die in her village than live outside of it. She had her bicycle snd was helping deliver food and medicines to the older villagers but her mother could no longer live in war and they left. This young woman has been terribly depressed and was so grateful to help us. She just wants to help! This is the story of the people I have met in Ukraine. Another woman today in her 70s had a broken rib from falling as she was escaping her town in northern Ukraine. Her husband did not make it. Many sad stories today. It will be hard to leave this place. I guess we all just want to help like my sweet interpreter. She reminded me of the best of the human race.
Dr. Georgia Milan is the medical director of Pocatello Free Clinic. She often travels abroad to help refugees in dire need of aid with the Montana-based organization Hands on Global and recently returned from Ukraine, where she provided aid to refugees.