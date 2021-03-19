Rampant racism is an abomination still plaguing our country. None of us living today were responsible for the horrors of slavery, but we all should be striving to eliminate its sordid vestiges in America. Sadly, Jim Crow’s ugly face still sullies our nation and was painfully evident during the last presidential election.
According to Wikipedia, “Jim Crow laws ... enforced racial segregation in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries ... to disenfranchise and remove political and economic gains made by Black people during the Reconstruction period.”
From 1890 to 1910, former Confederate states passed numerous laws to disenfranchise poor white and Black people. The Supreme Court furthered this injustice by extending discrimination for 58 more years in Plessy v. Ferguson when it ruled in 1896 that “separate but equal” was constitutionally permissible.
Voter turnout for Black people dropped radically throughout the South due to Jim Crow efforts, but racist policies weren’t limited to the former Confederate states. Steve Luxembourg observed in Time magazine on Feb. 12, 2019, that train companies in Massachusetts enforced segregation first by creating white only and “dirt” cars.
The South bears the greatest responsibility and shame for segregation’s haunting images of lynchings and violence that enforced the court’s separation policies, but segregation efforts began in the North, and America should dedicate itself anew to banishing this historic injustice.
Two key pieces of legislation were introduced into American jurisprudence seeking to curb the insidious impacts of racism. Adoption of the 1964 Civil Rights Act is considered the most powerful affirmation of legal rights ever made by Congress, and it led to the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which was enacted to end barriers to voting for all federal, state and local elections.
The battle for equal rights and justice continues unabated, and the Voting Rights Act has been called the most effective piece of federal civil rights legislation ever enacted. However, many of the Voting Rights Act’ provisions were gutted in 2013 in Shelby County v. Holder when the Supreme Court effectively nullified federal oversight of state election practices.
The court in Shelby held that Congress needed to enact updated election review standards, but the decision’s actual impact has been to promote Jim Crow legislation in America. Republican controlled states immediately began introducing laws to enforce “election integrity” that are thinly disguised tactics to suppress minorities from voting.
When Donald Trump falsely claimed the 2020 presidential election was stolen, he had his followers focus upon Northern and Southern jurisdictions with high concentrations of Black voters. Communities of color in Michigan and Pennsylvania were slandered by spokesmen like Rudy Giuliani, and claims were made that voter fraud occurred in Black communities in Georgia. No evidence of substantive fraud was introduced anywhere in America, but that didn’t stop Trump from recklessly advancing unsubstantiated claims that incited violence and got people killed.
Henry McLeish, writing for the Scotsman on April 20, 2020, summarized the reality of continuing American discrimination when he observed voter suppression tactics are a return to Jim Crow racism:
“One political party is using the smokescreen of tackling voter fraud to prevent minorities from voting. ... In most democracies voting is made as simple as possible, with the absolute minimum of restrictions. But not in America. African American families ... have endured centuries of racial abuse and discrimination: and it is still happening today. ... The Republican Party is running out of white voters and will do everything possible to stop minorities voting.”
That is as unpatriotic an action as one can imagine in a country that claims to stand as “one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” All races are capable of racist behavior that can arise between clashing cultures. However, white people have historically excelled at the practice, and state governments shouldn’t enable racism under the guise of election integrity.
Georgia is a textbook case for Jim Crow chicanery, and Republicans were shocked when Trump lost in Georgia and both Senate seats flipped Democrat during the runoff election.
In the Scotsman article, McLeish also noted that, “For vote-rigging, Georgia is the flagship US State. Nearly 220 polling stations have been closed, early voting has been cut back, and 1.5 million voters were purged from the electoral role between 2012 to 2016.”
Trump won Georgia in 2016, but he lost in 2020. Why? Credit that to the efforts of Stacey Abrams and others who spent years working to overcome Jim Crow’s efficacy by building a political infrastructure that brought minorities to the polls in “stratospheric” levels despite efforts to suppress their votes.
CNN news reported on March 9, 2021, “The scores of voter suppression measures primarily targeting black voters in Georgia and other states ... should be acknowledged for what they are: Old-fashioned anti-Black racism whose origin goes back to Reconstruction.”
Deceased Congressman John Lewis was brutalized by Alabama state troopers on a bridge in Selma over a half century ago while fighting for voter rights for Black people. That day, referred to as “Bloody Sunday,” was perceived as a turning point toward ending racism in America, but that limited progress is under attack from these legislative actions being initiated to prevent minorities from voting.
Joseph Peniel, reporting for CNN, observed Stacey Abrams and Lebron James shouldn’t have to fight the battle for minority suffrage:
“From the passage of the 13th Amendment to the present, racial progress in America has often been prematurely celebrated. ... Bloody Sunday should not be remembered as a triumph of the American spirit. It is a tragic emblem of America’s stubborn, violent, failure to recognize Black humanity. ... While Americans should rightfully applaud (and many are) the voting rights advocacy ... the fact they have to do such work almost 60 years after the Voting Rights Act is a national tragedy.”
America will never overcome the cruelty of its racist heritage by enacting more Jim Crow laws. Government sanctioned racism has no place in our nation that pledges allegiance toward justice for all.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Kizuna Garden located at the Pocatello airport, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.