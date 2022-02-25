Plato taught that “music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination and life to everything.” I couldn’t agree more!
I am obsessed with music, a true musicophile. It could possibly be genetic as I grew up in a home where records were playing on the stereo every day at some point. I spent hours with my dad playing gin rummy and listening to his collection of big band record albums.
Each of the Thomas boys were encouraged if not demanded to play a musical instrument. Ironically, neither of our parents played anything other than the radio or turntable. My two older brothers picked (or had it picked for them) the accordion. I chose the saxophone. My choice was influenced by listening to Boots Randolph play his famous song “Yakety Sax.” I took it as far as becoming a music performance major in college for the first couple of years but am now just an avid listener and collector of many genres of music with the exception of rap and modern country (sorry Taylor Swift). I will admit, however, to the occasional choice of a Johnny Cash or Marty Robbins classic. My Spotify app has an ever-growing list of over 2,200 songs. I have lost count of the vinyl albums, cassette tapes and CDs as they are all stored away in totes in the basement.
I have actually used a line from a Jethro Tull song to answer the maiden phone call of the day when the caller asks, “How are you doing today, Todd?” Just “skating away on the thin ice of a new day,” I responded. That usually draws a slightly dumbfounded pause on the other end of the line as most people do not know of or listen to Jethro Tull. Out of those 2,200 songs on my Spotify, there are over 20 saved songs from Jethro Tull. Other groups or artists with high numbers of saved songs include: ZZTOP, AC/DC, Steely Dan, Chris Cornell (Soundgarden, Audioslave and solo), Disturbed, Alice in Chains and Led Zeppelin. The top number belongs to Tool. Genre playlists show blues (Stevie Ray Vaughn and Buddy Guy), Mozart, Vivaldi, Japanese Minyo and Mongolian throat singing.
I have one labeled as “cooking music.” I put that one on when I am creating in the kitchen. It's a mix of jazz, featuring the many saxophone artists I like. Mood dictates music for me. If anyone is wondering what my attitude or outlook is at the moment, just take a peek at the songs I have been listening to that day. My grandsons (Peanut and Sock Monkey — nicknames, all my grandkids get nicknames) could tell you of times driving in the car, when I rewind to a specific part of the song, over and over, for them to “listen to the drums right here” or “listen to this guitar riff, it's awesome.” I knew I was successful as a fun grandpa when I looked in the rearview mirror to see them playing along air guitar style to my music.
If you are looking for some non-chemical, mind altering, escape, try Tool’s “Forty Six and Two.” It's about the possible genetic evolution of humans and shedding the shadows that hamper our progress. If you’re in the mood for some world culture, try The Hu. Described by music critics as heavy metal Mongolian throat singing. I suggest “The Great Chinggis Khan.”
What is it about the aspects of music that appeal to the mind? It seems to me that tones and rhythm stimulate the release of endorphins in the brain. Normally, dissonance is unpleasant, uncomfortable and distasteful when it enters our lives. We seek to resolve it, to reach what biologists call homeostasis, a state of well being or safety. But when a dissonant chord or melody is echoing in my headphones, I find it oddly pleasurable. There is a special kind of relief or masochistic pleasure when that dissonance is resolved as the chord settles to a “home” or the key signature changes to something more aesthetically soothing. It is a mental challenge to try and figure out the time signature or memorize the lyrics.
Music has helped me celebrate, pump up for a ballgame, grieve, cry and relax all through my life. God created a lot of wonderful things: Moms, babies, shrimp, sushi and NASCAR. But he broke the mold when he created music. Or maybe I should say when He gave us the ability to create music.
To all those skilled musical geniuses that have delighted me for nearly 60 years, I give a melodious shout of thanks: Job well done!
Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.