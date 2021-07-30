Bassist, vocalist and lyricist Dusty Hill passed away this week at the age of 72. Mr. Hill enjoyed a prolific, 50-plus-year career playing boogie rock and blues with ZZ Top. Career highlights include a half-dozen top-10 singles, several gold and platinum albums and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.
Way back in their youth, and my own, ZZ Top played a 1974 concert at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Kentucky, during my freshman year in college. Even at a distance of one block away it was the loudest thing I ever heard. My ears are still ringing.
Mr. Hill was attracted to blues music very early on, often bringing home records from Black artists — which caused quite a stir in his mid-century Dallas, Texas, roots. Mr. Hill did not come into playing bass via guitar (a common path); instead, as a schoolboy, he played cello and sang. His introduction to bass was from his brother, who left one in his bedroom one day so that he could familiarize himself with it well enough to play it at a gig that night. A few years later, in 1969, he joined ZZ Top.
During the early 1970s, ZZ Top had a string of modest hit singles, the most famous being "La Grange" from the album "Tres Hombres." It was during this period that I discovered how difficult it can be to even breathe when a massive PA is cranked to 11.
In the late ’70s, ZZ Top took a three-year recess from performing. During this time Mr. Hill took a job working at the Dallas airport. His motivation? To live like an average person.
Upon emerging from their self-imposed hiatus (around 1980), ZZ Top, now sporting trademark beards and sunglasses, embarked upon the most prolific period of their career. Synthesizers, often played by Mr. Hill, were layered on top of the grinding guitars, powerful bass and playful lyrics that had propelled their earlier success. Their subsequent albums, "Degüello" and "Eliminator," included singles such as "Cheap Sunglasses," "Pearl Necklace," "Legs," "Sharp Dressed Man" and "Give Me All Your Lovin"; all still staples of classic rock radio, decades later.
I know that jazz guys like me are not supposed to like three-chord power trio rock. But I have always liked ZZ Top, immensely. I still do. They are a perfect example of the “less is more” axiom that is often a formula for success in music. Not every piece of great music has to possess over the top technical wizardry. Some three-chord rock is just right. Joe Walsh can tell you all about that.
A while back I sat down to learn Jesus Just Left Chicago and La Grange. It only takes about an afternoon to figure out both songs. But that's not the point. These are very good pieces of pop music. What's cool about these isn't the 64th note solos (because there aren't any), it's the flow, the harmonic and melodic choices and the incredible blues rhythm provided by Mr. Hill and Frank Beard, ZZ Top's drummer.
In a power trio, the bassist really has to be able to bring it. Mr Hill may have lacked the technical wizardry of contemporaries like Willie Weeks (or even John Entwistle) but he understood rhythm and tone well enough to figure out how to get his bass to both overlap and complement the fiery guitar of Billy Gibbons. ZZ Top live was always something to behold. And that was due in no small part to Dusty Hill.
A few years ago Mr. Hill told an interviewer that some of his best playing was when no one noticed the bass. Even though he didn't necessarily like it, he reckoned that if no one noticed the bass, it generally meant that he'd served the goal of making the song better — even if it was at his expense.
It's not yet known what exactly caused Mr. Hill to pass away in his sleep last week, but he managed to go out the way he lived — a little in the background, but right in the middle of the pocket.
