I just hate it when people use slang and I have no idea what it means. It makes me feel so out of it — which, at my age, I am, but reluctant to admit it.
It’s like that “jive scene” in the movie “Airplane!” when the two Black passengers are talking jive, which the flight attendant can’t understand. Then an older white lady, played by June Cleaver of “Leave It to Beaver” fame, takes over and talks jive right back at them. Very funny.
A USA Today article points out that half of adults who use slang admit to not even knowing the meaning of the slang terms they use. I’m sure that is particularly true when older white guys like me try to use slang. When we do, we quite often come across as being “cheugy” or totally uncool for trying too hard to be in style (like I just did).
Last week in the opinion section of the ISJ, a gentleman in my age group suggested that Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is inept and an unworthy choice for SCOTUS who may turn us all into “brainless, asexual sponges” due to something he calls her “wokeness.”
After reading that, I thought “Wow! I’m not sure what wokeness is, but if there is a vaccine for it let’s get it out there.”
My curiosity piqued, I researched the term and discovered that most people who use the term “woke” have no clue what it means either. But they like to use the term because, as one politician’s aide explained, “it works.” The media is full of examples.
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, accused “the woke mob” of trying to prevent people from reading his book. But I say it’s more likely woke and unwoke book critics trying to save people from wasting their money.
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, is probably the number one wolkaholic politician, having cautioned the nation about such dangers as "woke corporate virtue signaling” "woke progressive craziness” and "woke toxic nonsense.” Rubio even criticizes "woke talking points" while using “unwoke” talking points the entire time.
Rubio, like most conservatives, never seems to take that extra step to explain what he means. Perhaps he could try being honest like Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Oklahoma, 86. When asked if he is concerned about wokeness, Inhofe replied, "I cannot answer that, because frankly I don't know what you're talking about.”
In a recent interview with Fox News, former President Donald Trump naturally had to jump on the wokewagon, saying the Biden administration is "destroying" the country "with woke." And it’s a safe bet that Trump has no idea what HE is talking about either.
One dictionary definition of woke is “aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice).” Now, I ask you, doesn’t that sound like a quality one would desire in a Supreme Court justice, or any human being for that matter?
The term woke has been around in the Black culture for a long time. But it wasn’t until the Black Lives Matter movement promoted the concept of “being woke” to society’s injustice that some conservatives raised the alarm and proclaimed, “That wascally woke is a vewy, vewy bad word.”
So, certain politicians stole “woke” from Blacks and morphed it into a political weapon. Or as Guardian columnist Rebecca Solnit put it, “Woke’s youth was among young Black people, but its illness and decline came after it was kidnapped by old white conservatives.”
This headline on the internet is an example of the”‘woke” scare tactic being played out to its extreme: “Sen. Rick Scott (R-Florida) Says The 'Woke Left' Is The 'Greatest Danger' America Has Ever Faced.”
Wow! Circle the wagons. Batten down the hatches. Get the kids and the dog into the bomb shelter. Aunty Em! Aunty Em! I’m frightened!
Apparently, degrees of acceptable wokeness vary with the times. Thomas Jefferson’s wokeness is clearly evident when he contributed to writing the words “We hold these truths to be self-evident; that all men are created equal….”
Can you imagine an 18th century slave owner proclaiming such heresy to fellow slave owners? That’s about as woke as a guy can get. If the other Founding Fathers had today’s conservative mindset they would have protested loudly, “Wow! Jefferson is so full of wokeness it’s sticking out from beneath his wig.”
Or how about Abraham Lincoln in 1863 stating “that all men are created equal” in his Gettysburg Address? That took some chutzpah with the slavery issue still in flux. Lucky for Honest Abe that someone like Rick Scott wasn’t in the audience with his pitchfork shouting, “That’s wokeness if I’ve ever heard it. This man is the greatest danger America has ever faced!”
So why all this weeping and gnashing of teeth over such a nebulous concept as wokeness? Well, when it comes to leaders in government and religion nothing is more important than preservation of the status quo.
It’s just safer for those in power to remain unwoke. After all, based on the word’s definition, Jesus was the King of Wokeness — and remember what political and religious leaders did to Him.
Mike Murphy of Pocatello is an award-winning columnist whose articles are syndicated by Senior Wire. He published a book titled “Tortoise Crossing – Expect Long Delays,” which is a collection of 100 of his favorite columns. It is available on Amazon.com.