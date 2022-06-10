The committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol presented their first public hearing revealing their evidence. All networks broadcast the hearing except Fox News. Particularly disturbing was the new footage of the assault on the Capitol Police, four of whom died. How could misguided American citizens surrender to a mob mentality and attack their own iconic Capitol and the outnumbered police guarding it?
The testimony of Republican Liz Cheney included a strong attack on former President Donald Trump. She listed the things he didn’t do. For the first time in American history, it was a vice president, Mike Pence, who called law enforcement agencies to protect the Capitol.
Here is part of what Liz Cheney said:
"Not only did President Trump refuse to tell the mob to leave the Capitol, he placed no call to any element of the United States government to instruct that the Capitol be defended. He did not call his secretary of defense on Jan. 6. He did not talk to his attorney general. He did not talk to the Department of Homeland Security. President Trump gave no order to deploy the National Guard that day. And he made no effort to work with the Department of Justice to coordinate and deploy law enforcement assets. Vice President Pence did each of those things."
What is particularly troubling is that despite evidence indicating there was no fraud in the 2020 election and Joe Biden won by 7 million votes, many still believe President Trump’s statement that the election was stolen. I know statistics are boring but here are a few. Nearly 52 percent of Republicans still remain loyal to Trump, and 21 percent consider investigating the attack on the Capitol “not important.”
How can a violent insurrection be dismissed as “not important”?
During the Watergate hearings, President Richard Nixon was asked to resign by members of his own party. How times have changed. Liz Cheney had a chilling warning for Trump supporters who still cling to their adoration of the former president:
"Tonight, I say this to my Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible: There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain."
I think history will prove her right. President Trump could be listed by future historians with Benedict Arnold and Aaron Burr.
It is hard to understand the “Trump factor,” a man who still has a devoted following and power over his party, despite consistently low ratings.
One explanation may be found in the last scene of the film “Gettysburg,” when against all advice, Robert E. Lee ordered what became known as Pickett’s Charge, the desperate attack of the rebels through enfilading fire. It was the turning point of the Civil War. Pickett never forgave Gen. Lee for that blunder. At the film’s end, Gen. Lee is about to vacate the field, his army diminished, when his surviving soldiers begin cheering. At that moment, the myth of “The Lost Cause” possibly began. William Faulkner in his novel “Intruder in the Dust” has a young boy thinking about that fatal charge, which hasn’t begun, yet.
“For every Southern boy fourteen years old, not once but whenever he wants it, there is the instant when it's still not yet two o'clock on that July afternoon in 1863….” (Faulkner).
Perhaps former President Trump has become something of a mythical figure, but I think Liz Cheney is right, the Republican Party may lose credibility with each revelation of what happened on Jan. 6, 2021.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”