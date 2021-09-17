"Equal rights for others does not mean fewer rights for you. It’s not pie." — quote on a T-Shirt I wear when I want to irritate a racist
Quoting Stefan Molyneux should give a clue as to what Brian Parsons is all about and indicates his education certainly did not provide him with an open mind or the ability to research anything. Molyneux is a Canadian far-right, white nationalist, white supremacist, podcaster and blogger promoting conspiracy theories, scientific racism, eugenics and racist views. He has been permanently suspended from PayPal, Mailchimp, YouTube, Twitter and SoundCloud for violating hate speech policies.
Eugenics was used by the Nazis to justify their treatment of Jews, whom they considered subhuman. Scientific or biological racism is a pseudoscientific belief that empirical evidence exists to justify and support racism and determines that one race is inferior (in other words, subhuman) while those promoting this theory believe they are the superior race. Historically, scientific racists believe their authority is accepted throughout the scientific community because they mistake their opinions as intelligence. They assume anthropology supports their ideas that typologies support their classifications of human populations (forgetting they have genomes of early humanoids in their genetic makeup — including apes).
Being a white conservative certainly provides him and his ilk with the concept that they are superior to any other human being who is NOT a white conservative, and I am pretty certain that if non-white, non-conservative individuals held the same view about them, it would create a firestorm of whining, wailing and gnashing of teeth; not to mention the possibility of violence directed at anyone critiquing their racist philosophy. Hate speech, racism, discrimination, misogyny and fear of an educated population is their domain and is not allowed to be used against them. They will not accept the same attitude toward them, and their tender feelings might be hurt if anyone confronted their hateful behavior, because opposing that behavior and countering it with facts is unacceptable. Apparently, their opinion is the only opinion that matters. Hitler held much the same philosophy, but then, these guys think Hitler-like behavior is acceptable.
The world has been filled with racism, misogyny, hate and greed for centuries and is exhausting to anyone with ethics and a sense of humanity. Every nation is and has been filled with this nonsense and, somehow, anyone opposing those beliefs are considered non-viable.
Where I was a raised, we had no running water or electricity, but we did have servants. Because the water situation was dire, we had wells dug to ensure water without dead animals, urine and feces incorporated in the mix. A rope with a large leather bucket wrapped around a wooden wheel was used to raise the buckets of dirt being dug by one man with a pick and shovel. Typically, two wells were dug, side by side at the same time, and when water was detected, a tunnel was dug to connect the two wells at the bottom. Because Turks were considered subhuman by Iranians, they were brought in to dig that connecting tunnel at the bottom of the wells and if they drowned it was of no consequence. The Turk digging between our wells lived, but our friends in town were not so lucky. If one of the tunnelers drowned, they would be left because they were of no value and the body, trapped in the tunnel between the wells, was not removed. After all, Turks were not considered fully human. It sounds all too familiar.
Slaves in America were considered subhuman, and Black people are still considered as such by these believers wanting to stop critical race theory, aka history, from being part of an inclusive education. Apparently, history is only for and about white people.
Anti-literacy laws, prior to the Civil War, were enacted because of fears that literate slaves could forge documents allowing them to escape to a free state.
Wanted posters for runaways often mentioned whether the escapee was literate. In a document published by the abolitionist David Walker, he indicated anti-literacy laws were also created out of fear of insurrection by literate slaves.
Between 1740 and 1834 Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North and South Carolina, and Virginia all passed anti-literacy laws. South Carolina prohibited teaching slaves to read and write, punishable by a fine of 100 pounds and six months in prison. In North Carolina, Black people who disobeyed the law were sentenced to whipping while whites, caught teaching them, received a fine and/or jail time.
Other significant anti-literacy laws include:
• 1829, Georgia: Prohibited teaching Black people to read, punished by fine and imprisonment.
• 1832, Alabama and Virginia: Prohibited white people from teaching Black people to read or write, punished by fines and floggings.
• 1833, Georgia: Prohibited Black people from working in reading or writing jobs (via an employment law) and prohibited teaching Black people, punished by fines and flogging.
• 1847, Missouri: Prohibited assembling or teaching slaves to read or write.
Restrictions for educating Black students was not limited to the South. While teaching Black people in the North was not illegal, many Northern states, counties and cities barred Black students from public schools. What few schools there were for Black students were projects funded by donations from Quakers and philanthropists. The attempt, in 1831, to open a college for Black students in New Haven was met with such overwhelming local resistance that the project was abandoned. Private schools in New Hampshire and Connecticut attempting to educate Black and white students together were destroyed by mobs.
Keeping those labeled inferior from participating in normal human activities is threatening to those who consider themselves superior because of the color of their skin. And idiotic rules they have created to omit teaching the history of this nation concerning slavery helps keep these terrified, irrelevant white minorities from being exposed for what they represent.
Oh dear! It looks as though I have just violated their phony rules about anti-critical race theory by exposing their perception of themselves as racially superior (despite being related to apes). The mistreatment of Black people by white conservatives is explained by their nonsensical attempt to keep from being blamed for that mistreatment. They do not want anyone to know how frightened they are of being exposed for being inhumane. Go figure…
Maybe I should don my "it’s not pie" T-shirt and head downtown.
Helen Delahunt-Avila of Pocatello is a graduate of the University of Washington where she earned bachelor’s degrees in history and comparative religions and a master’s in international studies.