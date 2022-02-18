United by a common theme, two issues from different parts of the American experience.
First from the world of sports. One of the few reasons that I keep television sets around is for sports. Worthwhile TV programming is, to put it charitably, scarce. If you have a satellite and internet TV, you literally have thousands of programming options available, of which only a half-dozen or so at any given time will be worth watching.
TV news, almost without exception, occupies whatever the next level is below godawful. Entertainment programming is merely dismal. Most TV programming strikes me as being targeted at an audience whose social development stopped somewhere at about the point in adolescence where titillation was super glue for eyeballs and fart jokes were the height of comedy.
I like watching sports because it's the antidote for this. I know that what I'm seeing is unscripted and real. Some athletes may be ridiculous off the court (that's you, Kyrie), but the competition on the court is as real as it gets.
Over the past few years something unseemly has crept into sports — an embrace of commercial wagering. You don't have to be much of a prognosticator to see that this is not likely to end well no matter how many celebrities that gaming interests trot out in commercials.
Right now my 5-year-old is aware of the fact that you can win money from football and basketball games as the result of television advertising by gaming interests. What he's not as aware of is that you can lose money as well. He's not the only one.
When I was 5 my friends and I had trouble with finger painting. But my son already knows that you can place a bet on not only a win or loss, but on point spread, the over/under, who scores first or if a pop fly bounces off the International Space Station.
I don't have a problem with the fact that you can do these things. I hold the libertarian view on vice, which is that your legal business is none of my business. But I'm also sure that legal is a pretty low bar for deciding what you ought to do. Tobacco, for instance, is legal. It's also a terrible idea.
My problem with sports gaming is the degree to which professional sports have embraced it. Until very recently sports gambling was illegal in most places. There were some good reasons for this.
In my consulting business, I am frequently asked by clients what it's going to take to get something done. All it takes is money. I'm currently working with a client on testing that requires a specific instrument that, due to the knackering of the supply chain by two years of economic policies related to COVID, is not on a shelf anywhere. We're going to have to wait a few months. Unless, that is, we are willing to write a big enough check. For around 10x the normal price we can have it first thing tomorrow.
I'm confident that you discern the parallel.
Anything associated with big money or big power (two sides of the same coin) is ripe for corruption. That's a fact. It's not like there's no precedent for this either. Think about the Black Sox scandal, think about the Kentucky point shaving scandal, think about Pete Rose betting on baseball, think about the long-running association between organized crime and boxing and more. Say it ain't so, Joe.
I'm pretty sure that it's just a matter of time until we see a major scandal in the sports world associated with gambling. In fact, I'll bet on it.
This past week saw former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican VP candidate, Sarah Palin, lose a libel suit against the New York Times for a 2017 editorial board opinion piece that rhetorically linked her to the 2011 shooting of Rep. Gabby Giffords. It's no surprise that Ms. Palin lost this lawsuit. The bar for libel when it comes to public figures is quite high.
The bar for libel is lower when it comes to private individuals like Nicholas Sandmann, a Kentucky high school student who became the subject of a media frenzy resulting from negligent reporting driven by the bedrock of good journalism, trending social media videos, of a confrontation between Sandmann and a Native American activist at the Lincoln Memorial in 2019.
Sandmann has already reached financial settlements with CNN, NBC and the New York Times, all of whom are doubtless aware of what a jury is likely to do to them should the case go to trial.
The bar should be high for public figures like Ms. Palin — where incompetence and negligence, without malice, are not enough to prove libel. That's a high bar, but not an impossible one.
If you don't like the reporting by the likes of the Times, NBC, etc., you may demonstrate your displeasure as I do by not paying for a subscription. Private individuals, however, should have a greater expectation that their lives will not be upended by journalistic impropriety
But I wonder how much longer, journalistic malpractice being nearly ubiquitous, this standard will hold up? I wonder how long it will be before a populist figure like former President Donald Trump, who clamored for a change in libel laws (not without reason as it turned out) is ultimately successful in convincing the public to go along?
Unless journalism can disconnect its head from its behind, it may be just a matter of time.
Idaho Press Club award-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist. writer and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time with family, riding mountain bikes and motorcycles and playing guitars. His video blog: “Howlin’ at the Moon in ii-V-I” may be found at facebook.com/HowlinattheMoonin251 and on YouTube at bit.ly/2SN745k.