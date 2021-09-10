A good feature of social media, and virtually the only reason I use it, is the ability to connect with friends across vast gulfs of time and distance. Photographs are indispensable to this. I spend about an hour each morning, over coffee, scrolling through my friends' Facebook and Instagram feeds. It's one of my favorite parts of the day.
My favorite social media theme is people doing cool things. One friend of mine just hand-built a beautiful guitar. Others frequently post about their families (you can't go wrong there). Still others post performance videos. My feeds are filled with people having fun with mountain bikes, motorcycles, skis, climbing gear or musical instruments, all over the world.
My favorite genre of adventure photographs is “back in the day.” I love those. Especially those originally shot on Kodachrome 64 (or 25), and well-preserved. Those are a blast to come across on social media. Believe it or not, kids, the world existed in vibrant color, despite what you might think, back in the 1950s and ’60s.
I do my part. During the past couple of weeks, for instance, I posted a series of essays, with photos, titled “The worst places I've spent the night.” There have been some doozies.
There was a winter storm in the Colorado Rockies at 12,000 feet, with gale force winds and temperatures around 20 below zero. There was a night in a cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri. A night sleeping under my motorcycle on an unsawed trail in the middle of nowhere. A night with altitude sickness in a snow cave with big avalanches roaring by. A night wandering around in the desert with a concussion and other injuries. There were several big wall bivouacs.
There was a night with a broken motorcycle and a mountain lion for company in the Frank Church. A night way back in a cave. A 30 below zero night on Bonneville Peak. Another brutal winter night in the Colorado Rockies, always a reliable spot for an epic, this time getting shocked by lightning strikes. A night doing the sketchiest descent that bad dreams are capable of conjuring from a big wall climb. And, finally, a night shivering on an impossibly tiny, snow covered ledge, thousands of feet above the ground, waiting for the warmth of the sunrise in agonizing slowness.
Good times for sure. Though in most cases, the retrospective is better than actually being there was. The story about squatting in a tent with the wind howling outside to minimize contact with the ground while lightning strikes every thirty seconds or so outside, for instance, is way better in the telling than it was in the experiencing.
But as I thought about these stories while posting them, I came into a train of thought that I haven't been able to shake. Were these big adventures? Yes they were. But are they anywhere near the epitome of hard corps? I'm not so sure.
Just a few weeks ago I read a Journal story about the police responding to an incident of child neglect that resulted in the near-drowning of an infant in a bathtub — while a parent was (allegedly) using pot and meth in another room of the house. If you are one of the police or other first responders on that call, arriving to find an unconscious infant in a bathtub, how do you un-see that when your shift is over? How do police and other first responders un-see child abuse? Spousal abuse? Murder-suicide? How do soldiers un-see the horrors of battle? How do firefighters un-see the victims of fire?
It's pretty clear to me that my adventures are bound up on some considerable good fortune and privilege. I've always had the good fortune to be surrounded by people who encouraged and supported my adventures, and were there to patch me up when things went sideways. I have the privilege of being born into circumstances that permitted me to pursue my passions. Yes, it took some work, but hard work is entry level stuff. Living with consequences is anything but.
I've certainly been nicked and laid up before. But broken bones eventually heal. I'm not so sure about broken souls.
I have a number of friends who are police, first responders and combat veterans. And just in case you don't know, I respect what you do every day more than anything I ever did. What you do is way harder. Sideways came at me in circumstances where I at least half expected it. Sideways comes at you every day, whether you are ready for it or not. I always had a choice to bail when things got burly. It might have been difficult, but I had the choice. It's different when you don't have a choice.
Most first responders and combat veterans are in good stead with the public these days. The media hasn't decided to sensationalize their work to sell more commercials - yet. But the police, right now, are in the barrel. That's a shame. Every time I read about people wanting to defund and retrain police I just shake my head.
Police, for the most part, don't need better training. Their training is generally fine. What they need is better clientele.
