Brian Parsons

Brian Parsons

“Everybody wants to protect their own tribe, whether they are right or wrong.” — Charles Barkley

America is experiencing a seismic population shift, and progressive states are leaking people, companies and revenue faster than our porous borders can replenish them. The recent 2020 Census showed population gains in predominantly conservative markets and losses in progressive blue markets, but that doesn’t begin to tell the whole story. A follow-up study by the Census Bureau showed population undercounts in five conservative states and overcounts in six progressive states. The shift is likely greater than official numbers and the miscalculation has cost conservative states representation in government.