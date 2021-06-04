It’s time for Idaho taxpayers to clean our “House of unethical cards.” Moderate Republicans, Democrats and independents alike are having our taxes squandered by conservative Idaho legislators in power who are employing multiple lawyers to take away your rights. These attorneys are tasked with denying us the ability to effectively petition Idaho’s government for redress under our Constitution. Do legislators really think Idaho’s voters are so stupid that they can pull this Machiavellian heist off without paying a consequence?
Lawyers from the Idaho Attorney General’s Office (funded by our taxes) and additional private counsel being paid $470 an hour (also from public monies) seek to deny us our Constitutional rights. Ponder, too, that $470 is allegedly a discounted bargain rate — seriously?
I have practiced law for 40 years inside and outside of Idaho handling complex cases involving millions of dollars; and I have yet to meet the lawyer I would remotely consider paying $470 an hour.
Only misguided people in government, intent upon seizing additional power from their constituents, would have the audacity to spend your tax money in an effort to squash your constitutional rights. One has to question how motivated these legislators would be to employ lawyers at $470 an hour if the money came out of their personal wallets, instead of the taxpayers’ pockets?
My best grade in law school was constitutional law. You don’t need to pay a lawyer $470 to obfuscate these facts — this is a blatant, pathetic grab for power in violation of the Idaho Constitution. That advice is offered confidently and freely.
The recent story by Betsy Russell of the Idaho Press reported that the Idaho Legislature obtained permission to intervene in two lawsuits challenging the Legislature’s enactment of a restrictive voter initiative (signed into law by co-conspirator, Gov. Chicken Little). It was titled, "Legislative leaders hire own lawyers to defend new initiative law." It should have been titled, "Taxpayers fleeced by devious politicians using the victims’ money to rob them blind."
Make no mistake, narrow-minded interests control our state government and they lack any pretense of integrity. A list of all elected officials who voted to impose this thievery upon Idaho’s citizens must be generated and repeatedly disseminated to the public in advance of our next election. Purging the legislators who voted for this garbage, and particularly those who are spending your tax dollars to prevent your participation in your government, should be priority one for all voters in the 2022 election.
Let’s start with Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder, a Republican from Boise. He was quoted as in-artfully saying, “I think it’s important that to realize that the Legislature is the body that passed the legislation, and therefore it has the greatest interest in it.”
No kidding. Well, it’s important for all of us to realize that Mr. Winder should be defeated in the next election in a landslide loss because he is a “leader” in the Legislature who doesn’t believe Idaho’s registered voters have the intelligence to participate in their government.
These extremists are angry because they were forced to adopt Medicaid through a citizens’ initiative. That action brought over 50,000 hard-working taxpayers affordable, comprehensive medical coverage for their families.
These biased politicians aren’t for the people, and they epitomize why the two-party system continues to fail America, and in this case particularly residents living in Idaho during this time of disgusting, special-interest governance.
Consider the irony that formerly employed lawyers from the Attorney General’s Office are part of the group who have sued to overturn this unconstitutional statute passed by the majority party and signed into law by Little, the enabler of the cabal.
These unscrupulous legislators must be removed from office as soon as possible before they further damage the rights of Idahoans to participate in their government.
Let’s identify these traitors to our democracy and speak loudly at the polls in 2022 for progressive change. We deserve far better than this from politicians purportedly elected to protect our constitutional rights.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Kizuna Garden located at the Pocatello airport, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.