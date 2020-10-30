In the testy grilling Donald Trump got on "60 Minutes" last Sunday by journo-celeb Lesley Stahl, she asked Trump how he would describe his millions of supporters. The president answered forthrightly: They are people who love this country.
That’s the essence of it, is it not? Millions of Americans see Trump as a president who stands with them in their love of the nation, its values, their hopes for the future. We are not ignorant peasants clinging to our guns and religion, as Barack Obama called us, nor deplorables as Hillary Clinton said, nor “chumps” as Joe Biden called us just this last week.
Biden, Hillary and Obama all reflect the same elitism of many in Biden’s party. They think they’re somehow better. Yet, they always have a grievance, an affirmative-action plea, a demand for this or that. They want to take what you have earned and give it to others.
They see America as a fraud because we’re not perfect. They’re always putting us down as a nation which needs to repent, like the hair-shirt 1960s guys carrying signs that the world will end tomorrow. Repent, repent.
Trump, by contrast, sees America in hopeful terms. Our better days are ahead. Your work, family, faith and communities, indeed your very selves, deserve leaders who know and respect you, who share that love of nation, home, hearth.
When he puts it that way, it seems saccharine and sentimental, faked, like a lovey-dovey movie on the Hallmark channel. That’s why the press and urban elites have sneered from the first time he came down an escalator to announce his candidacy.
And it took awhile for Americans to see that this wealthy New York real estate mogul was just like them in his core. But now, they’re all in, from Pennsylvania coal miners, to Gulf Coast shrimpers, to Washington state loggers, to Idaho farmers, you name it.
Simple, really. People respect and admire politicians with whom they can identify. They relate to Trump because of that simple fact. That’s why when you drive across America, there are uncountable Trump signs in people’s yards. That’s why thousands of people show up at every Trump rally, while Biden “events” draw a few grumpies and Goody-Two-Shoes academics. Even “Corn For Sale” signs outnumber Biden’s.
As the campaign winds down and the fake phone calls mercifully relent, most of us have already voted or know whom we’ll support, and for what reasons.
Trump has many accomplishments in four years. A growing economy, slowed by the pandemic, but not defeated. A robust military and foreign policy. Fewer regulations and petty rules. Promotes entrepreneurship. Real promise to minority communities. Lower taxes. Control of illegal alien immigration. Lower drug prices. Fairer trade worldwide. Energy independence. On and on.
Not a week has gone by without a plus. In October, he’s again nudged along the prospects for lasting peace in the Middle East, begun a final pullout of America’s soldiers in Afghanistan and secured a conservative woman to the US Supreme Court. All while keeping up a rigorous campaign schedule and recovering from the coronavirus. This past week, he was scurrying the nation while his tired, senile opponent “rested up” in his Delaware mansion.
But those actions, which the press denigrates repeatedly, are not Trump’s only successes.
Here’s the essence of it: for all his mercurial tweetings, Trump touches our faith in ourselves, our love of country.
He leads from the front, not from behind. Another Washington, Jackson, Lincoln, Grant, Teddy Roosevelt, Patton, Reagan. For millions of Americans, that’s what we want in our leaders, not the doom-and-gloom of demand-and-take, won’t-work malcontents and their enablers.
Four years ago, I was asked at an election media forum who I was supporting for president, Trump or Hillary. When I said Trump, the mostly liberal audience booed and scoffed, including the media folks. Well, we all know how that turned out.
Stephen Hartgen of Twin Falls is a retired five-term Republican member of the Idaho House of Representatives, where he served as chairman of the Commerce & Human Resources Committee. Previously, he was editor and publisher of The Times-News (1982-2005). He is the author of the new book “Tradition & Progress: Southern Idaho’s Growth Since 1990.” He can be reached at Stephen_Hartgen@hotmail.com.