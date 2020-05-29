On March 10, local voters endorsed the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 school plant facilities levy renewal, garnering more than 60 percent of votes in favor of the levy. On March 11, rather than celebrating an important victory for local education, our school district leadership team was already heads-down with pencil to paper to refocus attention and efforts on an increasingly urgent and rapidly emerging matter: the COVID-19 pandemic. The repercussions of this global crisis hit our community hard and fast. As a result, we have never had the opportunity to properly thank you, our community, for supporting this vital funding for our school district. In the spirit of better late than never, thank you.
You said it with your vote and I want to reiterate it here: We have so much to be proud of within the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25.
Not a single decision within this unparalleled crisis has been made without forethought, discussion, planning and consideration for what is in the best interest of our staff, our learners and our community. As educators, our natural proclivity is to protect. As a school district, we were able to protect learners, safeguard jobs and fulfill our mandate from the Idaho Legislature to provide fair and equitable learning opportunities to the children living within the boundaries of PCSD 25.
The outcome of success stories I witnessed over these past few months represents one thing to me: a miracle.
Within days of announcing the school closure, our food service team initiated a plan to begin an emergency food service program a week earlier than they anticipated was possible. Since starting that program at the end of March, PCSD 25 has served more than a quarter of a million meals to our community! Spring in Idaho is notorious for sporadic weather patterns. Not only did our food service staff help feed thousands of mouths, they did it with a smile on their faces and cheer in their hearts (and bunny ears on their heads at Easter) through wind, rain, sun and snow. Our community resource workers have also been working closely with teachers to identify and meet the needs of those we serve.
In addition to feeding children, one of the first challenges faced was how to provide continuity of learning in a remote setting. Immediately, our technology team came up with a solution that was both nimble and effective. Because they had already been working on a timeline to implement a 1:1 Chromebook initiative for the 2020-2021 school year, our team was poised to shift gears without hesitation and escalate that timeline. These same team members dedicated 15 hours each day to operating our help desk to assist both families and staff members with their technology needs.
Nothing has demonstrated the spirit of this school district more than the rollout of Chromebooks to our learners at Highland High School on April 6. Despite the torrential downpouring, our district family — from administrators and teachers to technology and transportation — came together to distribute more than 7,200 Chromebooks in six hours. We are fortunate to have been blessed with the adequate number of devices required to fulfill this daunting task. That fortune stems from administrator and staff foresight and planning, taxpayer funding and technology grants provided by the Festival of Trees, which our community has generously supported for more than ten years. We appreciate the return of these devices so we can continue to move forward with our 1:1 plan this fall.
Our maintenance department and janitorial staff worked throughout the entire emergency closure and embraced the challenge to get a head start on several projects normally completed over summer break. From refinishing high school gym floors to deep cleaning to initiating phase two of the Pocatello High School project, our building maintenance crew continually provides the behind-the-scenes effort it takes to maintain the prime condition of our school facilities.
Without learners to transport to school daily, our transportation crew stepped up in a big way to help in other ways. From distributing Chromebook to pitching in on maintenance projects, these team members demonstrated adaptability to challenging circumstances. Always looking to improve safety and efficiency, our transportation crew has taken this opportunity to rework bus routes.
There’s really one significant reason that we were seemingly able to flip the switch so readily to remote learning. There’s simply no substitution for the relationships our teachers, paraprofessionals, staff and administration have nurtured with their learners in their school communities. The trust they have built with their learners and their families has been the magic ingredient all along. As they continually demonstrate, working in education is more than a job — it is a passion. Despite any technological road bumps, our teachers displayed resilience and adaptability throughout remote learning. There was no mandate for perfection. There was simply a will to serve kids. Our instructional staff hasn’t been afraid to take a deep dive into what we call the learning pit. Some of them I’ve known personally to reach out to their learners in an effort to figure out new technology to implement in their teaching. What a remarkable “teach the teacher” moment! This example sums up our district’s commitment to visible learning. We accomplish great things when we Think More, Learn More and Be More Together.
I am proud to serve this school district and live in the Pocatello/Chubbuck community. As part of the district governing body, I understand the important role that district leadership plays in setting a positive tone. The leadership from Superintendent Doug Howell and his administrative team, rolling their sleeves up to make hard decisions over spring break and beyond, continues to send a message that taking care of children is what’s in our blood. By setting that example, everyone wants to pitch in and do a good job. This team understands that the most important role they play is to provide support, encouragement and work together, happily.
The out-of-the-box approach our district took with remote learning is a lesson that will stay with me for a long time. I’ve learned that we need to continue to come up with creative solutions to solve some of our most pressing challenges in the future. This experience has reinvigorated my passion for serving on the Board of Trustees.
And finally, to the Class of 2020: I would like to take this opportunity to extend our congratulations to you in honor of your graduation. Your graduation is a tremendous milestone — certainly one filled with significant challenges due to our current environment. Graduation is an accomplishment that is both individual and collective. You have worked hard as an individual to reach this goal. There are also, no doubt, many others whom have supported your development and helped along your path to graduation. Years of dedication, perseverance and sacrifice have brought you to this monumental occasion. You deserve to be incredibly proud of this accomplishment. Though the coronavirus has significantly disrupted your senior year and each of the celebrations that traditionally punctuate it, we stand with you in celebration because we truly believe we can do More Together.
Dave Mattson is the chair of the Board of Trustees for Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25. Before retiring, Mattson was a travel manager at Ferguson Enterprises for 36 years. He has served on the Board of Trustees since 2013.