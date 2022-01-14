Our English language is constantly evolving. New words appear. The meaning of words change. Quaint words and phrases fall out of use over time. We have a huge language (the largest) that allows us to think and express ourselves with crackling precision or with subtle nuance. Our language is a rhyming poet’s delight, a pun writer’s playground and a lawyer’s money-making machine.
However, recent events have highlighted a gap in our language that requires attention. Sure, we’ve had staged, fake hate crimes in the past, but the Jussie Smollett story is so staggering it creates a whole new category of vileness. A successful, wealthy, gay, Black man living the American Dream wrote, produced, directed, rehearsed and starred in his own fraudulent political race play. And that’s just barely the start of it.
What makes this play so devastating is not the absurd plot or even Mr. Smollett’s lies and unrepentant perjury. We’ve seen lone-wolf crazies put on far worse, deadly shows. The unique, ugliest aspect of Mr. Smollett’s performance was the applause from those in the highest levels of government, the media and from the social trendsetters. The degree of gaslighting was so epic that even our huge language is inadequate to describe it in precise terms. It’s time to add a new word to our language.
I propose we adopt the word “Smollett” as a new abstract noun. “An abstract noun is a noun which refers to ideas, qualities and conditions — things that cannot be seen or touched and things which have no physical reality.” (Lexico.com/Oxford)
Mr. Smollett’s fake hate crime is the perfect example of “things which have no physical reality.” In addition to being a fantasy, the definition of this new noun, “Smollett,” also includes the other attributes of Jussie’s performance, namely being:
• self-serving for the perpetrator and other observers,
• illegal,
• and intended to cause pain, discord, mayhem or violence.
Just think how efficient it is to use the noun “Smollett” in its fullest meaning. When President Joe Biden or Jen Psaki tell us there is no crisis at the southern border, just shout out, “It’s a Smollett!” and everyone will understand in an instant what’s going on down there. There would be no need to recount all the violations of immigration laws, the intentional altering of our nation’s demographics for political ends or the various criminal components of drug and child trafficking. The single word, “Smollett,” covers the false “whip” stories and even the midnight flights of illegal aliens to points unknown. Saying, “Biden’s border policy is a Smollett!” says it all.
So many Democratic Party disasters can be crisply defined just by saying, “It’s a Smollett.” When we are told that the rapidly expanding money supply and the accompanying inflation is good for you, that’s a Smollett. Policies that intentionally drive up prices for fuel — another Smollett. When the left claims that CRT is neither racist nor in our schools, just call the lie a Smollett. When the Democrats say that a virus is to blame for crime waves, you know that’s a Smollett, too. Claims that guns and SUVs operate by themselves are just more Smolletts.
The jury rejected Mr. Smollett’s courtroom performance because it was perjury. And yet there are no apologies forthcoming from the rush-to-judgement crowd of liberal pundits, Hollywood stars and politicians much less any acknowledgement of their errors and overt bias. There is only silence and a few rants from radicals infected with Trump Derangement Syndrome.
For self-serving political purposes Presidents Biden and Obama, VP Harris and a gaggle of liberals pretended to believe Mr. Smollett’s fiction was a documentary. These folks never critically assessed the show, but went right on holding gushing interviews with Jussie and rushed to write sympathetic reviews about his suffering. These were intelligent, worldly people who knowingly endorsed a fraud. A few extremists went even further and obstructed justice.
At the top of that list is Michelle Obama’s aide and mouthpiece, Tina Tchen. On behalf of guess-who she persuaded Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx to drop the investigation and prosecution of Mr. Smollett’s crimes. All those who tried to close the curtain and protect Mr. Smollett from the consequences of his crimes deserve condemnation and perhaps prosecution.
The Democrats and their lapdog media could make a few low-cost credibility points right now by just throwing Jussie under the bus. After all, he is just a liability to the left now that he’s finally been proven guilty. Progressives have canceled their own for less. But the collective left won't admit their role in this obvious Smollett. It’s as though the fragile left fears a domino effect of progressive exposés if they acknowledge their duplicity related to an insignificant actor’s hoax.
The left is desperate to get this play off the stage without any more damning reviews. Before the amnesia of the 24-hour news cycle dulls our memory, let’s memorialize this moment and expand our vocabulary. As long as the Biden/Harris/Obama/Soros administration controls both the political center stage and the media they will continue to produce a stream of damaging laws and edicts. Let’s keep a spotlight on their show and call out every Smollett.
Paul Entrikin is a resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.