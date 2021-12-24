My wife caused a traffic jam of boomers on memory lane when I took her back to Louisiana for her 50th-year high school reunion. I knew she was popular back in 1964, but even after 50-plus years, seven children and 32 grandchildren she was still breaking hearts with her high school crowd.
One ex-boyfriend or rejected suitor after another greeted her with a palatable sadness in his eyes and with a heartbreaking longing in their voice as fresh as yesterday. It reached a point where I seriously considered standing up and Inviting all the guys in the room who kissed my wife before I kissed her to please just make an orderly line to greet her.
There were these old dudes telling my wife, in front of their own wives, with tears in their eyes, how they were planning to propose to her, but that “this guy,” pointing at me, had beat them to the punch. They weren’t joking around about it either. It was one of the saddest things I’ve ever seen.
The poem “Maud Muller” by John Greenleaf Whittier explains it beautifully. His poem tells the tale of a judge who marries for money rather than for love and how his choice resulted in life long stunted joy for both the judge and the sweet maid he rejected. The famous punch line of the poem really hits the heart.
For of all sad words of tongue or pen,
The saddest are these: "It might have been!"
I suppose most people dwell on thoughts of “if only I had…” at one time or another. It can be a healthy thing to learn and grow from our experiences. But if this line of thinking is carried too far, it’s just depressing. Regret can dominate one’s outlook and crush one’s spirit. Entertaining too many “it might have beens” leaves one living in the dark parts of their past and not navigating the road ahead or remembering the good, positive bits of one’s own history.
From my experiences and observations, the most heartfelt regrets and also the greatest joys we experience are tied to partner choices and commitments. Important as they are, it’s not regrets about career choice that leaves people the saddest. It’s not whether one lives in one place their entire lives or travels the world either.
My barber tells me how she would like to see more of the world, and yet she happily spends her days in one spot without serious regrets. Nothing held her back (pre-COVID restrictions) from getting a passport and a plane ticket. Not so long ago you could fly Salt Lake City to London on a special deal for less money than a ticket to Los Angeles. Good for her, my barber happily stays right here in Pocatello. But she did tell me all about her sadness and regret when she found out her fellow was a cad.
Most of my wife’s old flames never left their small town in south Louisiana. They were comfortable and content there for 70-plus years. They ate the same food and never missed exotic foreign dishes. They happily fished all their lives in the same warm lakes and rivers and never missed ice fishing in Alaska. They prayed, married and will die in their modest churches without a desire to see the soaring cathedrals of Europe. But even after 50 years they still pined away for a long lost love.
What a waste of precious time and fruitless emotional turmoil. The more I think about it, the more I wish I could put an arm around the old fellows and tell them get over their feckless dreams and think of all the joy their own loves have given them. What makes them think a different choice of partner would have worked out any better?
Would their wives’ caresses have been any more tender? Would their babies have been cuter or more lovable? Would they have had any greater joy with their grandchildren? Would their Christmases, birthdays and anniversaries have been any brighter? Who knows but that what they had was better than what they missed? More importantly, why dwell on it now?
I confess that when I tell the story of my wife’s high school reunion, I do it to entertain my family and to flatter my wife. Everyone around the dining room table has a good laugh about it. It has become part of our family lore. But I really shouldn’t make fun of these sad, old fellows. After all, I’ve become an old fellow myself with my own share of “it might have beens.”
Paul Entrikin is a resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.