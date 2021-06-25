First, I would like to thank the Idaho State Journal for the opportunity to share my latest book on the topic of Indigenous education, "Culturally Relevant Teaching: Making Space for Indigenous Peoples in the Schoolhouse," published by Rowman & Littlefield (2021), a company well-known for their focus on education. I am a professor emerita of Idaho State University and taught at ISU for 29 years in the College of Education prior to my retirement in 2014. In terms of academic credentials, I have a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education; master’s degree in reading with additional certification in special education, learning disabilities and behavioral disorders; and a doctorate in curriculum and instruction with emphasis in teacher education. I have additional specialties in multicultural education and American Indian education.
This is my third book addressing the importance of using different ways to teach American Indian/Alaska Native students so that they are able to reach their full potentials in our schools.
Before I go on, I have to acknowledge the graciousness of Blackfoot School District 55 specifically for allowing me to be part of their family for over 30 years. I had worked with Indigenous students prior to coming to ISU, and I felt that in order to be able to “talk the talk” about teaching children, I had to be able to continue to work with students in school settings. In that way, I could understand the realities of today’s schools and how they were changing as well as staying the same. In other words, it was my goal to be able to present my university students with the knowledge of what was needed to be successful with all of our students in schools, not just a portion of them. In the years since, many of my former university students have told me that this made a huge difference to them in their education as they were then able to catch my passion for teaching and carry this into their own teaching careers.
In our contemporary American world, we need the talent of all of our students to be able to solve the ongoing as well as unique problems facing our world. Unfortunately, while a large percentage of our student population is completing high school and going on to some type of advanced educational program, this is still not true for many of our Native American students in large regions of the country. The drop-out rate for Native American students can be blamed on many factors, including poverty and past educational practices designed to assimilate them into the dominant culture. These factors, plus anti-Indian biases and prejudices, have inhibited their abilities to reach their full potentials as citizens of the United States.
By knowing the history of Indigenous peoples, and understanding that that what was happening in schools 30 years ago was not working for a large number of Indigenous students, I decided to focus on what types of teaching approaches had the most success with our Native American children. In other words, there are many different philosophies of education as well as practices that are recommended for use by teachers. Of these, which are the most effective for our Native student populations. I have found that the practices I recommend for Native students are also effective with Latinx students, African American students, and Indigenous students the world around. In addition, there are many other non-Native students who have faced difficulties in school with whom these practices have changed their failures into successes. The takeaway is that in classrooms with Indigenous students, what is recommended to make teaching more effective for them also works to help all students achieve their goals of accomplishment.
In addition to teaching strategies, I offer insights concerning factors that underlie school — family and community relations. As non-Natives, the majority of teachers and the public are unaware of the historical actions that have impacted Indigenous societies. I address this in such a way that both sides are able to comprehend these impacts and how they have led to historical and intergenerational trauma, which we now know is carried down through our genes to future generations. In other words, what happened to the Tribal nations here in Idaho, is actually present in the genes of our children in our schools, which can explain some of the depression and negative consequences of chosen behaviors of our students.
For instance, the suicide rate of Indigenous children is the highest of all ethnic groups. In 2017, for Native students aged 15 to 24, the rate was 39.7 for Indigenous male and females students per 100,000 students compared to 9.9 per one hundred thousand students of all ethnicities in the US (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services, 2017). Adolescent Indigenous males are three times as likely as others to commit suicide. Not only does this take a terrible toll on families and communities, but on schools and teachers, especially when we read about some of our current as well as past students who succumb to this fate. As readers know, it is hard to handle the after-effects of suicides on students in schools, and this is definitely something that we want to avoid happening to our children.
One of the things that I believe contributes to making students feel more comfortable in schools is to have reflections of their cultures in the schools, for instance, at Fort Hall Elementary School, as well as other schools with high Native populations around the country, there are paintings that reflect their culture in the hallways, in this case, their Native legends. We need to examine our schools to see if they reflect only one ethnicity, or if other ethnicities are also reflected. This is important for all students, whatever their ethnicities: they need to feel that they are a part of — not apart from — the school they are attending. It’s an easy thing for teachers to do and doesn’t cost a great deal of money to do so. In fact, in many areas, community members volunteer to come into the school to complete art work or they will donate items to the school which reflect their students’ cultures.
I also explain Indigenous non-verbal cultural aspects so that reciprocal respect will strengthen student-teachers and family-teacher interactions. This information is given to positively promote healing relationships between Native and non-Native entities through building understandings, something that will be beneficial to all of our communities.
With the gaming industry creating a new economic dynamic between Native and non-Native peoples and sovereign governments, it is essential that our Indigenous students are able survive and thrive in our educational settings. This is important not only because of the contributions that they can then make to their own communities, but to the wider communities in which they live and may work, and to our understandings of the world in general.
While my new book is intended is intended especially for teachers, administrators, school board members and policy makers in regions where there are large populations of American Indian/Alaska Natives attending their schools will benefit from reading it. In the very first chapter, I present the findings of the recent results of the Human Genome Project completed in 2003, which show that we are all part of one race: the Human Race. The project traces the birth of our species in Africa and as migrations traveled throughout the world to settle in all the different regions. And, surprise: we are all related. This is something that Indigenous people have always said, and indeed, we are all cousins.
With the Indigenous populations growing in both urban and rural areas throughout the United States, university students in teacher education programs at both the undergraduate and graduate levels, as well as administrators, school board members, policy makers, and those enrolled in anthropology, history, and Native American studies programs will find this book to be an essential text that will enhance their fields of study and knowledge. It will also be useful for educational organizations with interests in reaching all of our students in our schools.
In addition to this latest book, I am the co-author with Patricia Whitfield of “Widening the Circle: Culturally Relevant Pedagogy for American Indian Children” published by RoutledgeFalmer in 2003 as well as author/editor of "Standing Together: American Indian Education as Culturally Responsive Pedagogy" published by Rowman & Littlefield in 2012. I have published many journal articles and book chapters on the topic of Native American education as well as on literacy and special education topics.
My work has been cited by those involved in educational research around the world and used in many universities in the US, especially in areas where large populations of Indigenous students attend schools. “Culturally Relevant Teaching: Making Space for Indigenous Peoples in the Schoolhouse” can be ordered online at www.rowman.com or by calling 800-462-6420. You can use the promo code RLEGEN20 to get a 20 percent discount for schools and organizations. Thank you for the honor of allowing me to introduce you to this latest work.
Beverly J. Klug is a professor emerita of the College of Education at Idaho State University.