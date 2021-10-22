I was born and raised in Pocatello. My wife, Barbara, and I grew up here, and we are both proud Pocatello High School Indian alumni. My wife graduated from Idaho State University, and I did the first half of my bachelor's degree at ISU. Our parents live here, and this community is where we want to raise our five children.
I have always felt a call to serve my nation and community. I joined the military in Pocatello and did my first deployment to Iraq with the Idaho Army National Guard. After my first deployment, I was a missionary for my church. Barbara and I then moved to Virginia, where I completed my degree at George Mason University and was commissioned as an infantry officer.
Over the course of my 19-year military career, including 12 years of active-duty assignments, I have deployed three times to the Middle East. I have led troops overseas as a platoon leader and company commander. As a battalion operations officer, I have planned and supervised training and operations involving hundreds of soldiers. I am a proven organizational leader who knows how to get results.
I currently hold the rank of major in the Army National Guard, and if the citizens of Pocatello grant me the honor of being their new mayor, I still plan on continuing my military service as a drilling guardsman. I have been a soldier my entire adult life, and it has helped to keep me grounded. The uniform is a constant reminder to me of the ultimate price of freedom, and I think we need more of that at every level of government.
After serving my country in various places in the United States and around the world, I decided it was time to come home and serve my hometown. I want to see Pocatello prosper, and I want to see our freedoms protected and our way of life preserved. This will not happen without new leadership in our city.
Ever-rising government spending that requires ever-higher taxes has impeded Pocatello's economic growth for over a decade. Our city has one of the highest tax rates in the state; it is even higher than Boise. Compared to cities of a similar size, such as Caldwell, Twin Falls, Coeur d'Alene or Idaho Falls, we have a higher levy rate and have the lowest median household income. We have taxed beyond what our people can support.
As mayor, I want to provide tax relief to our people by reducing spending and getting our city on a sustainable fiscal trajectory. This can be achieved through reducing administrative overhead, modernizing the organization to increase efficiency, and privatizing some city functions and services that local businesses can better perform.
These reductions in the number of city employees can primarily be accomplished through natural attrition. Every year, city employees retire or seek new employment opportunities. As they do so, we can consolidate positions or privatize functions to improve efficiency and save tax dollars. We can be fair to our city employees and reduce spending and lower taxes.
We have also burdened our businesses with stifling and inconsistent regulation that makes Pocatello one of the most difficult places in Idaho to do business. Our fees are too high, our processes are too slow, and our city government is not responsive to our people.
The affordable housing, businesses and economic development we need will not happen until we reduce city spending, lower taxes and cut the red tape that has driven companies away and hindered the businesses already here.
I want to see good, high-paying jobs come to Pocatello, but I recognize this will not happen until we get our house in order. I will seek out businesses that match our community's values and assets. The pandemic showed us that we are too dependent on foreign products. A renaissance in American manufacturing is necessary, and in some parts of our country has already begun. We are on a major interstate highway and railroad hub and have excellent technical training programs at ISU. The future of Made in America should include Made in Pocatello.
Above all, as mayor, I want to defend the rights and freedom of our people. I am firmly committed to the ideals of the Founding Fathers and the American Revolution. I will never betray the cause of freedom, and I will base my decisions on the principles and laws our forefathers gave us in our founding documents.
The pandemic caught almost everyone by surprise, and some of the initial fear and reactions were understandable. However, the measures taken by all levels of government were often counterproductive and have evolved into one of the greatest domestic threats to American freedom.
The economic shutdowns and lockdowns were unconstitutional and immoral. There is no such thing as a "non-essential" business. Every business is essential because every job puts food on someone's table. You should never be forced to wear a mask or take a vaccine. We need a local ordinance that protects our citizens from employment or other discrimination based on vaccination status. If you do not have the right to control what goes into your own bloodstream, you don't have any rights at all. No one should live in fear of losing their job or becoming a second-class citizen because of their private medical decisions.
Over the past few years, we have heard of “Sanctuary Cities” for illegal immigrants. We need Sanctuary Cities for the Constitution — bastions of freedom where the whole Bill of Rights remains in full effect. I will never use city resources to enforce unconstitutional or immoral laws or mandates, whether from Boise or Washington, D.C. Nor will I allow their enforcement in our city. As your mayor, I will fight for your freedom.
David Worley is a candidate for the office of Pocatello mayor. He is a member of the Army National Guard. Use of his military rank or job titles does not imply endorsement by the US Army or the Department of Defense.