Will Russian President Vladimir Putin, effectively the dictator of Russia, order an attack, real or faked-on-video, on Russians or Russian-speaking Ukrainians, so he has an excuse to invade Ukraine? If he does, it will have a ripple effect on the rest of the world.
On Thursday, Idaho Sen. Jim Risch, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, spoke to the New York Times following a congressional briefing on Russia’s disinformation campaign. Russia is in the process of producing movies and other “false proof” that Ukraine is doing something to provoke Moscow, Risch told the Times. It is important, he said, “that the world understands that this is a false operation to try to justify them in an invasion.”
Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina was quoted by the paper saying such false-flag operations are “out of the Putin playbook.” Tillis said that if Russia tried to “create some pretext, it will be rejected by the global community.”
However, it’s inconceivable that Putin has any desire to get deeply involved in a hot war in Ukraine. What is he really after?
Ukraine is the size of Afghanistan, and it has about the same population. However, the plunder potential is at least eight times greater and it’s growing.
Ukraine poses no threat to the territorial integrity of Russia. That threat lies with China, not Eastern Europe.
Likely objects of Putin’s desire are the products of Ukraine’s industry and farms. It doesn’t hurt that most Ukrainians are bilingual, speaking Ukrainian and at least some Russian. The cultures of Russia and Ukraine have been mixed for a long time.
The problem, however, is Ukrainian exports of oil, natural gas, steel, chemicals and other manufactured goods, as well as farm products, have been increasingly going to Europe instead of to Russia, the great bear on Ukraine’s northern and eastern border. Almost all Europe, by the way, is allied with the U.S. through the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).
Meanwhile, Russians are growing restless. Russia is huge, spreading from Norway to 50 miles from Alaska. Russia’s population is nearly half that of the United States. The Russian economy, however, is only 25 percent larger than that of the state of California, according to the International Monetary Fund.
Shoddy goods and shortages plague Russian shoppers. Putin’s widespread popularity in his first years in office began to fade following the 2008 Great Global Recession.
Creating a war on Russia’s southern border might appeal to Putin as a way to get the minds of his citizens off his failures. Such a ploy has its drawbacks, though.
The invasion by Russia of the country of Georgia in 2008 may have been ignored by too much of the world. However, Russia’s invasion of eastern Ukraine in 2014, provoked immediate American and European sanctions
The sanctions are restrictions on economic activity. America’s sanctions on Russia in 2014 were designed to minimize harm to Russian citizens while slowing the growth of the Russian economy. In other words, Russian oligarchs — the really rich Russians — were supposed to be affected the most.
Putin clearly stands to gain by ousting the current popularly elected Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, and replacing him with a Russian puppet. Putin could appear strong to Russians and possibly secure exports from farm and mineral-rich Ukraine.
All this may happen, given that our European allies — particularly France, Germany and the UK — appear more worried about their economic ties to Russia than the fate of Ukraine. Meanwhile, President Biden has worked to thread the diplomatic needle between Putin’s plans and America’s interests.
Commendably, Biden has drawn our NATO allies closer together without threatening military action against Russia. He’s offered continued diplomacy and, at least publicly, takes Russia’s security concerns seriously.
Will threatened new American and European sanctions be enough to deter a Russian invasion of Ukraine? Besides threatened sanctions, Putin’s calculus will factor in his perception, both for the short and the long term, of his popularity with the Russian people and separately, with Russian oligarchs.
Common sense says he will do what gives him the most gain with the least pain. That assumes Putin is looking at this rationally. That poses an important question. Is he?
Dave Finkelnburg is a long-time Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.