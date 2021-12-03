The wisdom and efficacy of vaccine requirements continue to divide the country, a demonstration of the differing weight we give to the conflicting values of public protection — the traditional role of vaccine requirements — and our personal liberty — the right to choose what we do with our body.
As federal vaccine requirement deadlines approach, the GOP has begun embracing “natural immunity” as a substitute for vaccine requirements. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, signing legislation attempting to sabotage vaccine mandates, commented at a signing ceremony “We recognize … we’re actually doing a science-based approach. … We recognize people that have natural immunity.”
But the issue of the protection provided by natural immunity and the utility of recognizing previous infection as a vaccine substitute is nuanced.
Having survived COVID is certainly valuable on an individual basis, but if we hadn’t gotten the vaccine hundreds of thousands more would have died in the U.S. Fitting natural immunity into a national policy is neither easy nor likely doable.
Our understanding of the protection afforded by previous infection has evolved. Early infection with the “wild-type” and alpha variant has waned and appears not to provide protection from the delta variant now universally seen. But certainly contracting delta does provide robust protection, for some time.
Data from Israel in August, suspect since still available only in “preprint,” not yet peer reviewed, showed a much higher risk of breakthrough infection with delta after vaccination than following natural infection, up to a sixfold increased risk, with increased risk for symptomatic disease and hospitalization. A single dose of vaccine after natural infection provided additional protection, and if we really knew who had been previously infected with delta may be a viable alternative.
But of course to get that natural protection you had to survive COVID, not a sure bet. Further, after seven months, immunity waned in the over 65 age group. In another pre-delta report from the U.S. protection from prior infection was 81.8 percent after 90 days.
A subsequent report by the CDC in August, however, determined that COVID survivors who subsequently remained unvaccinated were more than twice as likely to get re-infected than those who got vaccinated. Two subsequent CDC reports have supplemented those findings.
On Oct. 29 a CDC Science Brief noted that approximately one-half of previously COVID-infected adults have not been vaccinated, that seroconversion (development of antibodies) occurs in 76 to 90 percent of those with natural infection, with antibody titers correlated with symptomatic infection and more severe disease. Higher antibody levels correlated with better protection, and protection lasts for at least six months. Level of protection is decreased in elderly and the immunocompromised, just as in vaccinated persons.
How long protection lasts after natural infection is uncertain. More vigorous immune reactions seem to occur with the delta variant, so earlier infection with alpha may not be providing protection now, but most studies haven’t looked beyond seven months. Five studies suggested a decreased risk of re-infection of 80 to 93 percent for at least six to nine months, compared to vaccine efficacy of perhaps 91 percent against any infection and 97 percent efficacy against severe disease at six months.
Knowing who is protected and to what extent by previous disease is tricky, and of those previously infected with the original virus perhaps only 68 percent develop neutralizing antibodies against delta, and absence of antibody correlates with milder disease.
A report in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report on Nov. 5 looked at data from nine states (including Utah) from January to September 2021, so included delta, for laboratory-confirmed COVID among hospitalized patients, by far our best data yet, and concluded 8.7 percent of cases occurred in previously infected non-vaccinated persons, and 5.1 percent of fully vaccinated persons, for an odds ratio of 5.49 among unvaccinated previously infected persons (with infection or vaccination 90 to 179 days before hospitalization). If half of previously infected persons are unvaccinated, that’s a lot of excess hospitalized cases.
Further, if we allowed previously infected persons to opt out of vaccination, how do we determine who is actually protected since no one knows what level of neutralizing antibody is truly protective, with lower levels among the mildly and asymptomatic, and lower levels among the elderly and immunosuppressed.
We also know that in previously infected persons a single dose of mRNA vaccine provides significantly added protection, as shown in Israel.
So allowing those previously infected to opt out of vaccination is neither efficacious nor practical, and given the safety of the vaccine in those previously infected seems an unwise national policy, despite the efforts by numerous states, including Idaho, where such an effort never passed the Senate in the recent session.
A personal note. After 35 years of ICU practice I have decided this is the time for me to step aside from the ICU. I will remain active in teaching, believing our most important legacy is what we pass on to the next generation.
Recently, recognizing our forlorn, beleaguered staff’s exhaustion I wrote a note on the whiteboard in our ICU to express my feelings about the mess we were in:
“In the end, what sustains us, and what we will remember about having survived this madness, are the remarkable people who endured this with us, the best of humanity — all of us — who demonstrated the best of our calling. We endured this together, and supported each other. We saved lives and lost lives, and we did both with compassion and competence. We will not forget this.”
It has been an honor and a privilege to be associated with the best of humanity.
Dr. Kenneth Krell is an intensivist at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.