Coronavirus deaths in America have topped 130,000. American voters are so upset over the president’s handling of this pandemic that it may be impossible for him to win reelection. Republican senators who have been unflinching in their support of an increasingly unpopular president face close races this November.
Is it time for Republicans to dump Donald Trump in the hope of keeping the White House and the Senate? Even that extreme strategy might not work.
For what it’s worth, there’s a Utah Republican who would likely be a willing candidate for president. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, was the lone Republican in the Senate to vote to convict Trump, you recall, of a charge of abuse of power during the impeachment trial in February.
That one vote positions the senator to argue to the American people that he’s not responsible for the president’s mistakes. Last month, Romney put on a face mask and marched in a Washington, D.C., protest against the killing of George Floyd.
When police shoved a frail 75-year-old peace activist to the concrete in Buffalo, New York, during another protest, and then restrained an officer trying to help him as the man lay unconscious, blood running out of his ear, the president tweeted the injured man was an anti-fascist (antifa) activist attacking the police. Romney was the only prominent Republican to push back against the president’s blatantly false claim, calling the tweet “shocking.”
The mask, joining the peaceful D.C. march and the pushback offer convincing evidence Romney is much more in tune with the current mood of America than the embattled president. Even conservative Republicans are cringing at the president’s all-about-himself strategy in a time of such stress and uncertainty.
The president, meanwhile, unless something changes, is going to keep campaigning right up to Election Day in November. Despite polls showing that he has a strong disapproval rating, consistently over 50 percent, passionate Democrats argue intelligently he’s still in office. Unless every Democrat votes, and their vote is counted, there’s a real and high likelihood, they say, that the president will be reelected.
The problem with this line of thinking is what happens in the meantime. Right now, the coronavirus is killing too many Americans every day. Those are folks dying prematurely from a disease that didn’t exist here until this year.
If we keep on our current course of failing national leadership against the virus, the number of Americans falling victim to COVID-19 will double by the presidential inauguration next January. That’s another 130,000 premature deaths. Sigh.
It doesn’t have to go this way. While it’s, sadly, too late for those who are victims of the virus so far, it’s never too late to take a better path.
Spain, Italy, Germany, France and even the UK show daily there are ways to deal with the virus. In those countries effective leadership is making the difference. Here our leader has followed his keen instinct for making himself the focus of the news. Unfortunately, that’s led away from controlling the pandemic.
The good news here, of course, is medical professionals are figuring out how best to treat the infected. Survival rates from even the worst cases are better. Meanwhile state leaders have found ways to get critical test materials and PPE. The aged and infirm are being increasingly isolated. That keeps them alive, if effectively imprisoned. Meanwhile governors, despite uneven national direction, are working to restore their economies without filling their hospitals.
The current number of coronavirus cases being reported, however, foreshadows an upswing in deaths from the disease a month or so from now. This tragic roller-coaster lack of national direction cries out for leadership.
Republicans could provide that by putting forward a presidential candidate better capable of governing. Romney is one with such proven credentials.
A Romney-Joe Biden race would be a conservative versus centrist battle. The two, however, would be in agreement about how to battle the coronavirus.. That change would give important certainty to fighting the pandemic and thus would start saving lives.
I’d rather see a Democrat in the White House than a Republican. That pales in importance, though, compared to the need for a capable leader of either party who could stabilize the economy and reduce the terrible rate of premature deaths due to the pandemic.
Do you think that Republicans dumping Trump is an unlikely possibility, even in these circumstances? Well, so do I. On the other hand, a whole lot of other things have happened this year I didn’t expect.
Stay safe and well.
Dave Finkelnburg is a long-time Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.