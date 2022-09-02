From Philadelphia’s Independence Hall, a sacred place for Americans, President Joe Biden gave a passionate speech Thursday night about the current state of affairs and launched a strong attack against former President Donald Trump, which is rare in American politics. Usually, the elected president — that’s right, Joe Biden was elected — refrains from attacking his predecessor. Local stations did not air the speech, but here is a quote from the president:
“Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundation of our republic.”
Those are strong words, but 71 percent of Americans do believe our democracy is threatened.
Biden also lamented the violence against the FBI and the police stemming from the dubious decision by Trump to take top-secret documents to his mansion in Mar-a-Lago. Why would any president do that? Trump’s lawyers argue this is a matter of a book being returned late to the library, not an act threatening national security.
Some Americans might say, “B.S.” but I prefer the colorful English term: “What a load of bollocks.”
Imagine Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin having a nice chat over tea.
“Don, tell me about that special paint that makes your B-1 bomber invisible to radar.”
“Well, Vlad, you can find it on page 6 in the folder on the table.”
When the FBI got a warrant to search the Trump residence and retrieve the documents after numerous requests, the pro Trump backlash started; one Trump supporter attacked an FBI visitor center and a gunfight ensued. One can justifiably ask if President Joe Biden is right. “Is this normal behavior?”
“Ladies and gentlemen,” Biden said, “we can’t be pro-insurrectionist and pro-American. They’re incompatible. We can’t allow violence to be normalized in this country. It’s wrong.”
Not everyone appreciated President Biden’s remarks.
“He came across as a sad, angry, kind of bitter old man here,” Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told guest host Raymond Arroyo on Fox News’s “The Ingraham Angle,” before comparing Biden’s appearance to Darth Vader from the “Star Wars” franchise.
“Star Wars”? One tragic fantasy among the extreme right wing is another Civil War.
I grew up in an Irish Catholic family in San Francisco where the Democratic Party was more a religion than a party and political debates over potatoes were often heated. My father, who fought in World War II, loved President Truman and admired Eisenhower. President Kennedy was a secular saint. Richard Nixon, however, was beneath his contempt. My paternal immigrant grandparents and single father loathed Ronald Reagan for the wrong reasons. Reagan was not only a Democrat turned Republican — an act of treason in our house — but he was an Irish Protestant, which possibly meant he supported the British and their control over Northern Ireland.
Once an American election was over, however, all debate ended, and it was assumed every citizen, including Irish Americans, would support even a President Nixon or a President Reagan against enemies foreign and domestic. The Constitution had to be preserved. Now, it seems, we have to anticipate — if not a new Civil War — more violence between warring citizens.
That is so unnecessary.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”