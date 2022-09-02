From Philadelphia’s Independence Hall, a sacred place for Americans, President Joe Biden gave a passionate speech Thursday night about the current state of affairs and launched a strong attack against former President Donald Trump, which is rare in American politics. Usually, the elected president — that’s right, Joe Biden was elected — refrains from attacking his predecessor. Local stations did not air the speech, but here is a quote from the president:

“Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundation of our republic.”