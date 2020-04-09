Consider this argument.
People who return to the United States after leaving America on a business trip, vacation or, lord-help-us, to establish a semi-permanent residency often fall prey to an invisible menace overseas that will slowly destroy them. First, however, it might be spread to many other god-fearing Americans and they, too, may be destroyed.
We aren’t helpless in fighting this war (and a war it surely is). Therefore, we must carefully follow the rules established for our own good and the good of America by our state and local leaders. Forget about Washington. They are corrupted and interested only in power and their reelection.
A good American will not only follow our leaders, he will monitor his neighbors. When people gather in groups of more than two, they should be reported. We also must shut our borders to prevent the direct entry of the menace from outside.
What am I writing about here? Thirty, 40 or 50 years ago, it would have been about the menace of communism infecting the minds and hearts of vulnerable Americans. Today, though, it is about the coronavirus.
Back then, writing in this way would have been cheered by conservatives and good Republicans who had no tolerance for the dangerous thought and the subversive meetings of wooly headed liberals and socialists.
For Republicans and conservatives today, using same language to arouse them about COVID-19 doesn’t work so well. Instead, many of them have viewed the COVID-19 threat as greatly exaggerated, perhaps even made up. They want to follow the lead of the talking heads on Fox News, Breitbart News, Townhall and their ilk.
One important difference from the 1950s through the 1980s and now is right wingers were suspicious of the presidents (all of them except for Ronald Reagan). The John Birch Society even promoted the idea that the most popular Republican president, Dwight Eisenhower, was a communist agent. Today, however, Republicans especially, and most conservatives, faithfully follow and applaud every twist, turn, and reversal of President Donald Trump.
Until March 30, Trump’s followers were skeptical about the reality of the pandemic. Many “Trumpish” opinion leaders were urging against the shutdown. Instead, they said, America needed to be opened up. After all, part of living was dying, for people anyway, but not for the economy. Americans, especially those older unproductive people, ought to be willing to take one for the stock market.
Many evangelicals, Trump’s foremost source of strength, seem to be leading the way here by holding their normal Sunday services. This is true in some other countries, especially Brazil where many have a tight bond to Jair Bolsonaro, a far right strongman. He urges Brazilians to come out of isolation and go back to work. I have read that he is mostly being ignored by the population.
In the United States, Jerry Falwell, the president of Liberty University reopened his university in line with Trump’s short-lived “we’ll open America by Easter” rhetoric. It seems to be going forward, but 12 students there quickly developed COVID-19.
I don’t know if in private there is Republican backsliding in general, such as covert alcohol gel use, a lot of hand washing, even standing back a bit in lines at the supermarket. I suspect though there is a lot of it.
I’m not surprised by general support of the great shutdown by progressives, although they worry about government surveillance (so do some conservatives as we have seen in the Journal). Progressives believe there is a great danger the benefits of the $2 trillion stimulus bill will be given to the rich and the corporations. Little stimulus fund will end up with the unemployed student, fast food and restaurant workers, supermarket checkers, cleaners and stockers, and particularly the now huge population of gig workers.
There is some similarity between progressive and Republican critics, and if they were willing there could be a movement to bring left and right together, not that I advocate it.
For example, when would be a better time to end the internationalist rape of the planet (for the left) and stopping its assault on American sovereignty (for the right)?
The woeful preparation of America for this crisis is not a failure of Trump alone. It is a failure of free market (neoliberal) capitalism with its total emphasis on profits in the short run.
Progressives hate this kind of capitalism because of the unfair distribution of wealth and its single minded pursuit of profit for shareholders with no concern for public health, community, the American economy (as opposed to international capital) and the climate/environment.
Many conservatives have argued that free market capitalism results in destruction of traditional religion, morality and the family. Nihilism grows with the only purpose for life becoming acquisition. Love of country cannot survive in the infertile soil left by multinational corporations. An occasional American conservative will even notice that the capitalist land of the free ruins the beautiful American countryside.
I could add more, but I doubt any coming together will happen. This is not necessarily because ideology won’t allow it. It is mostly because one man prevents it — Donald Trump. His partisan following is not the same as an ideological following. It is the following of a man, not what his momentary political philosophy appears to be.
On March 30, Trump abruptly changed has tack on the pandemic. From his three-month old mantra of “we have it under control, “the virus will soon disappear” and "flu is so much worse than COVID-19 that we don’t even notice it,” he suddenly turned to a tactical pessimism.
As the New York Times explained it, “The numbers the health officials showed President Trump were overwhelming. With the peak of the coronavirus pandemic still weeks away, he was told, hundreds of thousands of Americans could face death if the country reopened too soon” (NYT, March 30).
This president could change yet again, but his latest movement is to suddenly start urging a lot of untested drugs as things people can take to prevent COVID-19 infection or to cure it. This is coupled with a lot of testimonials in the news from people who say they helped. Of course, those who weren’t helped get no story, which likely explains the drugs’ effectiveness — it’s an illusion created one-sided reporting.
Trump has especially promoted the old drug hydroxychloroquine, which is used effectively for inflammatory arthritis, lupus and Sjogens disease. By creating an unnatural demand for it, Trump has done one thing, hundreds of thousands of patients it does help have had their beneficial drug stolen from them. I know personally, and every day I curse him.
Dr. Ralph Maughan of Pocatello is a professor emeritus of political science at Idaho State University. He retired after teaching there for 36 years and specializing in elections and public opinion, congressional politics, and the politics of natural resources. He has written three backcountry outdoor guides, including “Hiking Idaho” with his wife Jackie Johnson Maughan. He has been president or chair of numerous conservation organizations.