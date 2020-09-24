The longer growing season and warmer temperatures brought on by climate change will increase crop yields, say some Idaho farmers. In past decades, high country snowpack acted to store water as snow and ice all through the summer and as it melted Idaho farmers used it to irrigate their crops. However, warmer temperatures are now lowering the snowpack in Idaho’s high mountain ranges. Extreme spikes in high temperatures puts increased pressure on water impoundments making it difficult to keep up with the drying conditions.
“You can’t grow crops without water,” says Boise State Geologist Jen Pierce, “We can’t have water without snowpack.”
Dr. Pierce’s point is backed by Idaho Climate Indicators from the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service. She adds that due to climate change, Idaho’s fire season has grown by 47 days over the last 25 years. Furthermore, University of Idaho geography professor, Dr. Jeff Hicke, says increased smoke joining with other particulates from wildfires adversely affects those with heart, lung and respiratory challenges.
Dr. Hicke also commented that the low summer flows not only reduce water for agriculture but also have a no net benefit to Idaho’s wildlife and fish populations. Idaho has a robust fishing tourist economy but Trout Unlimited warns that without reductions in greenhouse gasses by 2050 we will probably lose at least one of our trout species. In addition to this, salmon runs in our Idaho rivers will continue to deteriorate, as well as in many Alaskan rivers, because of high river temperatures which, last summer, killed thousands of these sought after fish.
Idaho State University and Boise State scientists, with the McClure Center of Public Policy at the University of Idaho, are assessing the economic opportunities and potential damage from climate change in Idaho. While their economic report won’t be out for another year, Idaho’s largest industries are watching climate and economic trends closely. Opportunities for Idaho farmers include projects involving renewable energy and payments for sequestering carbon through specific farming and forestry practices.
One economic action that will slow climate change while boosting Idaho’s economy involves putting a price on carbon pollution coupled with a dividend which returns those dollars equally to U.S. citizens. The proposal, H.R. 763, The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, would account for the hidden cost of burning fossil fuels. This carbon-dividend policy could lower CO2 emissions by 52 percent over the next 20 years.
Karl Geisler, Idaho State University economics professor, stated, “When we look at H.R. 763’s effect on Idaho’s specific mix of industries, we see that Idaho comes out a winner under this policy. This is due in part to the major contributors to our state’s production and employment benefiting from carbon being more correctly priced, and in part due to the agricultural exemption.”
To protect our Idaho farmers, this bill exempts gas and diesel used on farms from the carbon fee. Dr. Geisler’s findings support a new study, out of the University of Pennsylvania, that projects the dividend would financially benefit 68 percent of individuals in the U.S.
The carbon fee would help citizens offset the billions of dollars in both health care and disaster costs occurring now and into the foreseeable future. Unlike water rights, which are defined by law and important to Idaho farmers, we are all shareholders of the atmosphere. Giant fossil fuel companies continue to burn carbon fuels that release greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere, and they are not paying for that pollution. Because there is no cost, they have little motivation to pursue clean energy that would keep our essential snowpack intact and prevent wildfires.
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act would do more than any other single action to reduce Idaho’s danger of wildfire, maintain snowpack and help our fish, farmers and ranchers keep our Idaho traditions strong.
Linda Engle of Pocatello pursued her interest in renewable energy and earned degrees from the University of Colorado. Currently she is secretary for the Portneuf Resource Council, co-leader of the Pocatello Citizens’ Climate Lobby and is on the faculty in the mathematics department at Idaho State University.