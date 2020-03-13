The number of pundits predicting the end is near for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign for president is simply stunning. Two weeks ago, Sanders was the odds-on favorite to win the Democratic Party nomination this year. Now he’s out of the running? I hardly think so!
Sure, Joe Biden won Idaho. That gave him 11 pledged delegates to the Democratic National Convention next July. Meanwhile Sanders, while losing Idaho, received enough votes to win 9 pledged delegates in Idaho. Yes, he’s now trailing, rather than leading, Biden, but the latter’s lead is hardly insurmountable.
Sanders has too much going for himself to write him off so early and so quickly. For starters, he is stubborn. If persistence against opposition is a virtue, Sanders has it in spades. The senator also has remarkable stamina and that’s a requirement for any candidate for the presidency.
Most important, there are a lot of pledged delegates out there yet to be chosen. Many are in states in the Northeast and urban areas where Sanders has a very realistic shot at stemming the Biden surge.
Finally, there is time to create a swing in momentum in the race. Such a swing can come from many sources, some of which are not necessarily apparent today.
Sure, former Vice President Joe Biden has the odds in his favor now. The numbers are on his side. He only needs to win about half the remaining pledged delegates, 50.6 percent of them to be exact, to win the nomination on the first ballot at the convention in July. Sanders, on the other hand, would have to play catch up, taking at least 56.2 percent of those delegates to go into the convention with the nomination wrapped up.
Biden has momentum on his side. People want to vote for a winner. Just the fact that he’s been winning draws support to his campaign.
The “electability” argument, of course, is the reason most often given for Biden’s current success. Supposedly Democrats believe he’s the person most likely to defeat the incumbent. There’s reason to question the explanation, though.
Sanders’ strength with young voters is definitely greater than Biden’s.
That could work for Sanders and against Biden next November in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, states the incumbent won by razor-thin margins in 2016.
Recall we still have the Electoral College, an anachronism that allows a minority of American voters to pick who becomes president. Neither Biden nor Sanders will get any electoral votes from Idaho when the Electoral College convenes next December. It would take an incredible and unlikely change of circumstances for a majority of Idaho voters to pick a Democrat on Nov. 3.
The real electability question is who can win the swing states like Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. If states like North Carolina, Iowa, Georgia, Ohio and Texas are on the edge by the November election then the result would most likely be a stunning upset by the Democrat. There’s nothing today to predict that’s going to happen. The point to remember is Biden getting more primary votes from Democrats in blood red states won’t win the November election.
Despite Biden's victories in Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri and Idaho, his margin over Sanders is still well within reach for the latter. Ohio, Illinois, Arizona, Florida and then Georgia will be telling when they vote this month. Those five states have 682 delegates to the Democratic convention.
The April 28 primaries will be the last opportunity for either candidate to change the calculus substantially before the election. The six states voting that day, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Delaware, have a total of 663 pledged delegates up for grabs.
Assuming it’s still a serious two-person race by late April, it will have to be very close after these six states vote or one of the two will drop out. Which candidate might that be? The pundits chiming today that Sanders is already out of the running are overlooking reality. A lot can happen in this campaign between now and the end of April.
Dave Finkelnburg is a longtime Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.