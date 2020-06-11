In the wake of COVID-19, we are writing to encourage our Idaho representatives and legislators to support legislation that invests in a clean energy economy as a fast track to creating good-paying jobs and getting the economy back on track.
This is a moment of opportunity. As the fastest growing industry over the last several years, clean energy is a huge job creator and all those jobs are local, helping our hardworking citizens and pumping money back into small local businesses. By backing a clean energy recovery, Idahoans will have more job opportunities, an improving economy and lower utility bills as well as cleaner air and water. In addition, large wind and solar projects generate a reliable tax base.
In 2019, a total of 13,181 Idaho citizens held clean energy jobs in the renewable energy, energy efficiency and electric vehicle sectors. That number was decimated by 11.6 percent when COVID hit (Clean Jobs America Report by E2). Across America we lost approximately 600,000 jobs in the clean energy sector. With federal support, the clean energy industry can move ahead and regain its economic momentum.
We expect we will be seeing more economic recovery and stimulus legislation. We urge our Idaho legislators and representatives to include in those bills common-sense measures that promote clean energy and energy efficiency in buildings and transportation.
In Idaho, public support for wind, solar and energy efficiency development is remarkably high and similar to national support. Recent polling by the Pew Research Center shows that 92 percent of Americans support expanding solar energy and 85 percent support expanding wind power (Nov. 25, 2019 “U.S. Public Views on Climate and Energy”).
Our legislators should support an equitable transition to a clean energy economy by advocating for the following measures in upcoming recovery and stimulus legislation:
1. Expand and extend tax incentives for the clean energy and energy storage. These make the finances for small businesses and homeowners work. In 2019 (and the previous 10-plus years) the federal clean energy tax credit was 30 percent. It is currently being phased out; this year it is down to 26 percent, next year it drops to 22 percent and then goes away all together. Additionally Idaho needs community solar for equitable solar energy access. Legislation is being proposed to extend the credits; our representatives need to support it.
2. Support energy efficiency programs and incentives. Energy efficiency is a huge job creator and can help low to moderate income households by creating good paying jobs and lowering utility costs. We need to have Idaho building codes updated and the tax incentives for energy-efficient commercial buildings and homes extended and expanded. This helps businesses and homeowners save energy and money.
3. Expand USDA’s Rural Energy for America Program (REAP). It is extremely important for our rural farmers, ranchers, low-income households and businesses to continue to receive federal and state aid with renewable energy and efficiency projects, improvements, and upgrades. Funding needs to be expanded for USDA’s awesome Rural Energy for America Program.
Any way you look at it, support for an economic stimulus package that builds a clean energy economy is “win-win-win.” A strong clean-energy industry in Idaho will spur job creation and lower energy costs that help small businesses thrive. It will provide economic relief for everyone while creating cleaner water and air.
We are hoping our representatives at the state and federal levels take advantage of this moment and support clean energy initiatives in upcoming stimulus package legislation. As we recover from COVID-19, a clean-energy boost will have a strong benefit for Idaho.
Linda Engle Portneuf Resource Council Secretary, co-leads the Pocatello chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby and is faculty in Idaho State University’s Mathematics Department. She has a BS in Mechanical Engineering and Master's in Math Education. Mike Engle served as the Project Manager for Solarize Pocatello, then was elected Chair of the Portneuf Resource Council. He is served on the Portneuf Greenway Foundation and was a founding member of the Pocatello Community Charter school. He retired from a 22-year career as Director of Technology Dev. at ON Semi-Conductor. He has a Master's degree in Physics.