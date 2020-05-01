This week, our family got the news that's now widespread but that no one want's to hear. My wife just lost her full-time job. Currently she's still employed, but just part-time. No one knows for how long or what the eventual outcome will be either.
My wife has a Ph.D., a license in a clinical field and has worked for many years at the same local hospital. Her dilemma is far from unique. What's happened to her and her colleagues here is happening all over the country.
It comes down to economics. In a for-profit health care system, empty hospitals can't survive without cutting back. Right now, hospitals everywhere, except for a few hot spots, are empty. Without the revenue from emergency room visits and normal procedures, they can't pay their employees. I am abundantly certain that regular readers of this column will no doubt appreciate the irony of doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other health care professionals getting cut back, furloughed or laid off in the middle of a health care crisis.
None of this speaks well to our capacity as a nation to deal with adversity. There has been absolutely no national leadership during this crisis. None. There's been the usual partisan gamesmanship on full display, lots of dubious medical advice, lots of sensational press, but precious little leadership.
Though I have not wavered from my initial assessment that open-ended social distancing as the principal response to the coronavirus pandemic was a mistake, I am not critical of the medical professionals leading the medical response to it. They are doing what they have been trained to do — save lives at all costs. These folks are professionals giving sound advice in their areas of expertise.
The problem is that this crisis requires more than just medical expertise. We've managed to bollocks up the entire world over this. The problem is now much larger than coronavirus.
But if it's not obvious to you by now that the economic crisis precipitated by stopping our economy dead in its tracks is more serious than the medical one it was supposed to ameliorate, with no immediate signs of improvement, I do not envy your epiphany when reality finds it's way to your front door. It will, too. I suspect that we're all knackered. It's probably not a matter of if, but when.
Our family will be fine. We're believers in the adage “tough times don't last but tough people do.” Our predicament will likely entail some substantial lifestyle changes, but as long as we are all together otherwise in good shape we'll figure things out and get through this. Into every life, a little rain must fall. When you marry well, as I did, it makes tough times a lot more tolerable.
But my generally good attitude has some limits. You do not, I assure you, want to be the next person who hits me up with some wingnut 5G coronavirus conspiracy theory; some ill-considered comparison to the Spanish flu pandemic of over 100 years ago — in which most of its victims succumbed due to a secondary bacterial pneumonia infection a decade before the discovery of penicillin; some scolding about putting money ahead of concern for victims of COVID-19; or some paranoid nonsense about this all being a plot to rob us of our god-given liberties — if you are within arm's reach. I'm about out of patience with fools.
I'll tell you who else I'm out of patience with as well — the portions of the news industry that have sensationalized the hell out of the COVID-19 pandemic and browbeat virtually every politician around into what is likely to be an ultimately ruinous course of action. I am sadly confident that in the fullness of time the misery involved in the economic collapse of the entire world will dwarf the misery associated directly with COVID-19. The middle class everywhere is about to suffer a substantial economic collapse — and people who are already poor are about to get a lot poorer.
You think COVID-19 related deaths are under counted? What about the deaths associated with economic collapse? Right now, those aren't being counted at all. Or do those not matter as much?
I'm waiting for cable news to start showing the bread lines they helped to create alongside the omnipresent COVID-19 death count — which currently stands around 60,000 for the United States. By comparison, heart disease has claimed about 160,000 victims, cancer about 150,000 victims, accidents about 45,000 victims, flu around 30,000 victims over about the same period of time. I understand that these are not apple to apple comparisons for many reasons, including the particular contagion associated with coronavirus. But the point is that large numbers, by themselves, may not mean what you think. It's all relative.
We do cost versus benefits assessments every day — with lives in the balance. I don't hear a lot of people clamoring to lower speed limits even though every assessment of which I'm aware shows a direct correlation between lower speed limits and saving lives. As terrible as it sounds, that is just a fact of life.
We all do similar calculations for ourselves every day. Considering the number of people out there who smoke, are terrible drivers, have substance abuse issues or are otherwise engaged in unhealthy or destructive lifestyles, I'm guessing that a lot of folks are not particularly good that this type of math.
Not that it matters. Soon there may not be much left to count.
