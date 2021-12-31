Congress was right to pass the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act — and Idaho communities owe a debt of gratitude to Sen. Mike Crapo for helping get it across the finish line. Now that this bill has been signed into law, Idaho will be able to address many of its basic infrastructure priorities while creating local jobs, supporting local businesses and spurring economic growth in communities across the state. If we are going to spend taxpayer dollars, let’s spend them building something that supports opportunity for Idahoans long-term.
The investments this bill makes are, of course, critical to helping us fix and repair what most people think of as “infrastructure”; it allocates more than $2 billion of investments in our roads, highways and bridges. That will help support long-overdue infrastructure projects get underway, putting Idahoans to work while facilitating a stronger, more efficient transportation system. Ultimately, that means a better quality of life for local residents and an economy that is able to run more smoothly and effectively.
On top of the investments in our roads, bridges and highways, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act invests at least $100 million in broadband expansion across the state. That alone will be a game-changer, particularly for more rural and agricultural communities that currently lack sufficient broadband access. More people and businesses being connected to high-speed internet will help open up new opportunities that will be fundamental to building a truly resilient, 21st-century economy.
The infrastructure bill Sen. Crapo helped shape and pass also dedicates hundreds of millions of dollars to modernizing and upgrading Idaho’s water infrastructure. That means cleaner, safer drinking water for our communities and a more resilient system, able to support the continued phenomenal growth we are experiencing statewide.
At the same time, the bipartisan infrastructure bill will also help advance clean energy technologies here in Idaho and across the country. That includes investments in expanding electric vehicle charging infrastructure as well as in other new and emerging technologies that will help reduce carbon emissions in a way that spurs growth in an increasingly important sector of our economy.
Given the hardships local businesses and residents have faced over the past two years now, the investments within the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act could not be coming at a better time. These dollars will help create jobs for hardworking Idahoans, support local businesses so they can expand their operations and workforces, as well as spur innovation and growth throughout the entire economy.
Perhaps most notably, the infrastructure bill represents a major achievement for Congress, which is far too often divided by politics and ideology. This is a bipartisan bill that actually addresses the core infrastructure needs that impact all Americans, regardless of political party. It gives a rare glimmer of hope that our elected officials in Washington truly can come together to advance solutions that benefit us all.
Sen. Crapo deserves recognition for his role in helping to ensure the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act advances critical priorities that will help strengthen Idaho communities, businesses and our entire economy. I, for one, am grateful for his leadership in Washington and look forward to his continued work on behalf of all Idahoans. Kudos to Mr. Crapo!
Kurt Hibbert is the planning and economic development director for the city of Blackfoot.