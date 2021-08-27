Caroline Choi worries as she travels from her island home in California’s Bay Area to the mainland. Choi has to cross a bridge that’s not very far above the water, and the water’s getting higher.
Climate change forecasts put parts of Choi’s home area under water within 35 years. That’s because the Greenland and Antarctic ice caps are melting.
In severe storms, the flooding will come sooner. If nothing is done to slow the rate of climate change, even in good weather the flooding will come sooner. The young woman has reason for concern.
Headlines early this month announced a “bipartisan infrastructure bill” being voted on in Congress. News reports said agreement had been reached on a rather large spending package to invest heavily in America’s transportation systems, broadband internet, power grid and other infrastructure.
“Agreement” was far too strong a word to describe what had happened. Here’s why.
The House of Representatives passed an infrastructure bill some time back and sent it to the Senate. In a process called “radiator capping,” senators deleted all the House language and then wrote, and passed, their own version of the bill.
The Senate rendering bears as little resemblance to the House bill as a repaired car does to the original. That is, it does if the repair consists of removing the radiator cap and parking a new car under it.
Now the House and Senate need to agree on just what will be in the final version of two very different pieces of legislation. Reconciliation — reconciling the differences between the two versions — is the name for the process they are using.
The Senate version has significant spending, roughly $75 billion, for building protections against the effects of climate change. The money will go toward protecting against wildfires, floods and coastal sea level rise.
However, there’s not much in the Senate bill to prevent climate change from getting worse. What little is there is for investing in expensive and unproven technology for carbon sequestration, and glamorous but inefficient hydrogen. It’s almost like part of the bill was written by coal and oil companies.
The more progressive House can be expected to push for a strong clean electricity standard for power production. Incentives for moving transportation from fossil fuel-driven to all-electric is also near the top of the House list of priorities.
Transportation and electric power generation produce over half of America’s greenhouse gases. Phasing out fossil fuels in those two sectors of our economy is necessary if we want to slow the rate of climate change.
To get there, however, means cutting back on our use of coal and also, of natural gas. The latter is widely praised by the energy industry as “clean.” It’s not.
Natural gas is just cleaner than coal or oil. It doesn’t release heavy metals like mercury, or air-polluting sulfur compounds, or radioactive particles.
However, natural gas has its own set of problems. It’s mostly methane. It has the chemical formula CH4. When it burns in air it produces the same polluting nitrogen compounds as other fossil fuels, and carbon dioxide, CO2.
Before burning, though, methane has to be pumped out of the ground and piped to the points of use. Current estimates are that up to 15 percent of methane from natural gas wells leaks into the atmosphere in the process.
That’s bad because methane is an even worse greenhouse gas than CO2. If all of our leaking methane were captured and put to use, it could provide the energy to power one of every ten homes in the country, estimates the Environmental Defense Fund.
Assuming the U.S., and the rest of the world, curtails greenhouse gas production, current estimates are that in good weather Caroline Choi’s neighborhood won’t start flooding with regular high tides until 2055. If we don’t act, however, flooding will be worse sooner.
How long will we be willing to spend money raising bridges and building sea walls to protect homes like Choi’s? When will we step up and invest in the changes needed to slow climate change?
Dave Finkelnburg is a long-time Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.