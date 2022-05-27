There is endless debate over who is responsible for the red-hot inflation that we are all currently experiencing. Is it Vladimir Putin or Joe Biden? Is it the Marxist Socialist/Communist Party (i.e., Democrats) or the White Supremacist Neo-Nazi Party (i.e., Republicans)? Is it climate change or mask mandates? Or is it plain old greed? No one seems to be sure.
One thing for sure is that choosing a Father’s Day gift is going to be exceedingly difficult this year due to such high prices for everything. I say “going to be” because children traditionally are not in such a hurry to pick out something special for Dad as they are when it’s Mom’s Day. That’s because the kids know that most dads are totally oblivious about anything in June besides golf or baseball while moms are checking the mail and watching for UPS trucks out front for weeks leading up to their day in May.
That’s especially true when your kids are three boys, as in my case. Granted, raising them was not exactly as idyllic as portrayed in the 1960s sitcom “My Three Sons.” But they all turned out to be fine young men, and I know that they have WAY more important things to spend their money on than to buy Dad a card that costs, for the moment anyway, more than a gallon of gas.
What makes it all so frustrating is that it used to be incredibly simple and cheap.
For example, it was not long ago that a child could purchase about any coffee cup for Dad with a silly saying on it for a couple of bucks, and that would do. That’s because kids knew that nothing warmed the cockles of Dad’s heart like receiving a new cup with the saying “Best farter ever” on one side and “Oops, I meant father” on the reverse side. Dad could simply add it to his collection of cups he kept in a shoebox out in the garage somewhere then go resume watching the Yankees.
However, a coffee cup for a gift makes no sense this Father’s Day due to coffee prices rising faster than your heart rate after downing three espressos. Headlines such as “Coffee Prices Soar to Highest in a Decade as Stockpiles Slide” and “Coffee Prices Pushed Up by Bad Weather and Supply-Chain Woes” tell the story. It’s simply not fair to torment Dad by giving him a coffee cup when he can’t afford to buy any coffee.
Though there is another way to look at it. Perhaps a coffee cup for Father’s Day is still a feasible option after all. There’s no law saying that coffee cups can only be used for drinking coffee. Some dads have other options when it comes to a beverage of choice — like beer.
I admit that pouring ice-cold beer into a ceramic cup may appear a bit out of sync, but it’s still going to taste… wait, hold on. What’s that you say? Beer is going up in price, too? According to a representative from a major brewery, “The price of ingredients, like barley, and the cost of production have increased by around 15 percent.”
And it’s not just the brew itself that is causing the rising cost of beer. In the United Kingdom, there is a beer bottle shortage. And worldwide the price of aluminum cans is up nearly 50 percent. As one headline depressingly put it, “It’s last call for cheap beer around the world.”
Yikes! This inflation thing is becoming serious. It’s getting to where a guy must start a GoFundMe account just to purchase a six pack.
Can’t afford coffee. Can’t afford beer. Well, a third option for a low-cost Father’s Day gift traditionally was something for Dad’s car. Gifts like a snazzy new leather steering wheel cover were always good bets to please Dad.
But today such gifts are illogical due to rapidly rising gasoline prices. I swear, yesterday at the station the price at the pump went from $4.39 to $4.59 a gallon midway through my fill-up!
Since Dad can’t afford to drive the car anywhere, auto accessories are not a good option. I mean, sure, I suppose Dad could sit in the car in the driveway and fondle his leather-covered steering wheel while his 8-speaker stereo is blasting AC/DC, but it just wouldn’t be the same.
So, instead of the kids all pitching in to buy Pop a nice gift like a backup camera for his pickup truck, how about something more feasible like pitching in and buying enough gas to fill up his lawn mower?
Needless to say, buying Dad a new Smartphone this Father’s Day is out of the question. It appears there is a shortage of ‘smart’ people to make the phones, so prices are going up.
A cheaper alternative is to buy Dad a roll of Forever stamps. However, the price for stamps is going up, too, only a year after the last Forever stamp price hike.
Apparently, on top of everything else, “Forever” does not last nearly as long as it used to.
Mike Murphy of Pocatello is an award-winning columnist whose articles are syndicated by Senior Wire. He published a book titled “Tortoise Crossing – Expect Long Delays,” which is a collection of 100 of his favorite columns. It is available on Amazon.com.