On July 2, 1776, the Continental Congress declared, after a long and contentious debate, independence from England. It was a dangerous move. The British army was gathered to attack, and the colonies had been fighting with England for a year. British Gen. William Howe was in a tavern on Staten Island when he heard the document read aloud. One can only imagine what he was thinking. With the declaration, this was no longer an insurrection but a war. Gen. George Washington would prove to be Howe’s elusive nemesis.
The approval of the much-revised Declaration of Independence was on July 4, a date that accompanied the first publication. It was signed on Aug. 2, but the date on the final declaration was July 4, so Americans consider that day to be the official birth of the United States. No other country can name the exact moment they came into existence. A printed version was read aloud for the first time on July 8 in Philadelphia, and the crowd tore down a statue of King George III, using the statue’s material for musket balls. Dunlap broadsides were circulated throughout the former colonies. George Washington had a version read aloud for his troops, hoping to gain more recruits.
They were needed. Considering that America had a citizen army preparing to confront one of the greatest armies in the world, many Americans might have wondered if they faced certain defeat, even annihilation. Fortunately, France joined on the side of the new United States, and the revolution was won at Yorktown on Sept. 28, 1781. Gen. George Washington with French and Continental troops defeated British Gen. Charles Cornwallis. It is significant that implacable enemies, Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr, were both present as American combatants fighting against a common enemy.
America was now recognized as an independent nation.
Regarding the Declaration which started it all, John Adams thought Thomas Jefferson was the best writer, but evidently, Jefferson needed a few drinks to be persuaded. We can still feel a rush of excitement at those now memorable words: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
The Declaration certainly isn’t perfect. A reference to the slave trade was omitted from the final draft, and Thomas Jefferson meant that only all “while men with property” were equal. Many of the Founding Fathers, including Jefferson, owned slaves. Women could not vote, at the time, and did not take part in the debates. Jefferson also wrote that the king "endeavored to bring on the inhabitants of our frontiers, the merciless Indian savages, whose warfare is an undistinguished destruction of all ages, sexes, and conditions." Ironically, at a public reading of the Declaration by famous actors on July 4, 2001, Native actor Graham Greene read those lines. It is touching that by the end of the reading, the audience was cheering, not because of the celebrities but because of Jefferson’s powerful language. The Declaration of Independence was meant to be read loud.
The Declaration of Independence, despite flaws, is still a remarkable document, and like the Constitution, which can be amended, eloquently asserts the existence of what Abraham Lincoln called in the darkest moments of the Civil War, “the last best hope of earth.”
Two hundred forty-five years since those words of Thomas Jefferson were first spoken aloud, we are still here.
