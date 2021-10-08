Perhaps the most corrupt doctrine of America’s new socialist political class is to deny the existence of “objective truth.” Like the neo-Marxists who taught them in college, current “woke” politicians view “lived experience” as the only truth. The error of such dogma has recently been on full display.
Consider the reaction when D.C. reporters viewed photographs of mounted Border Patrol agents interacting with Haitian migrants. Their “lived experience” poured out as rage against President Joe Biden who, in turn, passed immediate judgement, condemning the racist border agents for “running over” and “strapping” the innocent Haitians.
Paul Ratje, the New Mexico-based photographer who captured the original images, later identified the Haitians, not as innocent refugees but as men camped on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande. Some had ventured across the river to raid box lunches and other valuables from the women and children huddled under the Del Rio bridge. On their way back to Mexico, they surprised the mounted Border Patrol. While confessing the startled horses, riders and escaping thieves created “confusing” images, Ratje said he and those with him saw no one being “strapped.”
President Biden has yet to admit that little, if anything, in his original narrative was true.
Vice President Kamala Harris was visiting George Mason University when a student objected that Congress would “continue backing Israel, which hurts my heart because it’s an ethnic genocide and a displacement of people — the same that happened in America.” The vice president, rather than set the record straight, replied saying, “Your voice, your perspective, your experience, your truth cannot be suppressed, and it must be heard.”
It took a formal chastisement from the American Anti-Defamation League to reveal that this “lived experience” of “ethnic cleansing by Israel” is “inaccurate, sensationalist and demonizing.”
Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was confronted by the least socialist members of the Democratic Caucus. They demanded an up-or-down vote on a Senate-approved bill authorizing improvements to roads and bridges, energy and transmission, ports and export facilities, and rural broadband. The speaker promised them “a vote on the bill no later than Sept. 27.”
That vote was then rescheduled for the 29th, then the 30th, then Oct. 1. None of those “promises” reflect the “lived experience” of the House Democrats who put their faith in their leader’s honesty.
In testimony before the House and Senate Armed Services Committees, the secretary of defense, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and head of U.S. Central Command all say President Biden was advised to keep a small contingent of 2,500 troops in Afghanistan. When asked about that specific recommendation, President Biden had told ABC News, “No one said that to me that I can recall.”
Apparently, the actual words used by top military leaders when talking about Afghanistan were not in President Biden’s “lived experience.”
In fairness, the “objective-truth challenged” include more than just D.C. Democrats. A Republican office seeker in Idaho recently launched an entire campaign selling the virtue of being a “non-politician.”
Except those familiar with Idaho politics recognize the candidate as a controversial debt collection attorney, long-time political partisan, board director of one of Idaho’s most self-serving and non-transparent Boise-based special interests, and a veteran of multiple failed political campaigns, including a previous race for Congress and an attempt to unseat Idaho’s Republican National Committeeman. That is not the resume of a “non-politician.”
Fortunately, the standard set by “Honest” Abe has not been entirely abandoned. Just this last weekend a prominent world leader in Salt Lake announced, “There really is such a thing as right and wrong and absolute truth.”
How sad that, here in 2021, those words are controversial, a bold rebuke to the world in which we live.
Trent Clark of Soda Springs is acting chair of United Families Idaho and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce and humanities education.